General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers for past day

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 1,230 invaders, 16 tanks and 32 artillery systems of the Russian Federation on the front.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 528,620 (+1,230) people,

tanks — 7974 (+16) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,307 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 13,959 (+32) units,

MLRS — 1104 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 853 (+0) units,

aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11187 (+20),

cruise missiles — 2297 (+1),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,031 (+40) units,

special equipment — 2344 (+7).

What is the situation at the front?

As of the evening of June 17, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line since the beginning of the day reached 89.

Nine enemy attacks were recorded in the Kharkiv direction.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 111 people. Our military also destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle and 23 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 37 combat clashes here.

The defence forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 22 assaults by Russian invaders.

The situation is under control. The enemy suffers significant losses, especially in manpower — at this time it is known about 290 dead and wounded occupiers.

During the day, the Russian invaders tried to attack our positions in the Vremivsk direction five times. Fighting continues near Staromayorske, Vodiane and Urozhaine.

There are no significant changes in the rest of the directions.