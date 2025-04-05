US Treasury Secretary criticizes some members of Zelensky's team
US Treasury Secretary criticizes some members of Zelensky's team

Bessent is dissatisfied with the work of Zelenskyy's advisors
Source:  online.ua

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is "stuck" in his heroic role and is not getting good advice from his advisors.

  • This criticism sheds light on the challenges Zelensky's team faces in making crucial decisions for the country.
  • The role of advisors and the quality of advice given to political leaders play a significant role in shaping governmental policies and decisions.

Bessent is dissatisfied with the work of Zelenskyy's advisors

The American minister shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with propaganda journalist Tucker Carlson.

He (Zelensky — ed.) was an artist, a vaudevillian. He was an ordinary person who fell into difficult times, got back on his feet, showed heroism, and, I think, got stuck.

Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent

Head of the US Treasury Department

Against this background, the minister complained about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors and began to claim that they were not giving him good advice.

"I think some of the people around him and in the government are very good. But I think some of the people around him are not giving him the best advice, that his advisors are not perfect," Bessent said.

In addition, the American official once again commented on the minerals agreement.

In his opinion, people who "put their hand in the till" may be dissatisfied with this agreement.

Because we will control the flow of money. This is the cause of the problems, — says the head of the US Treasury.

