According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is "stuck" in his heroic role and is not getting good advice from his advisors.
Points of attention
- This criticism sheds light on the challenges Zelensky's team faces in making crucial decisions for the country.
- The role of advisors and the quality of advice given to political leaders play a significant role in shaping governmental policies and decisions.
Bessent is dissatisfied with the work of Zelenskyy's advisors
The American minister shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with propaganda journalist Tucker Carlson.
Against this background, the minister complained about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors and began to claim that they were not giving him good advice.
In addition, the American official once again commented on the minerals agreement.
In his opinion, people who "put their hand in the till" may be dissatisfied with this agreement.
