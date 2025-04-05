According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is "stuck" in his heroic role and is not getting good advice from his advisors.

Bessent is dissatisfied with the work of Zelenskyy's advisors

The American minister shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with propaganda journalist Tucker Carlson.

He (Zelensky — ed.) was an artist, a vaudevillian. He was an ordinary person who fell into difficult times, got back on his feet, showed heroism, and, I think, got stuck. Scott Bessent Head of the US Treasury Department

Against this background, the minister complained about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors and began to claim that they were not giving him good advice.

"I think some of the people around him and in the government are very good. But I think some of the people around him are not giving him the best advice, that his advisors are not perfect," Bessent said. Share

In addition, the American official once again commented on the minerals agreement.

In his opinion, people who "put their hand in the till" may be dissatisfied with this agreement.