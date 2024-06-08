Currently, only 27% of large TPPs are operating in Ukraine, the rest are destroyed or damaged. As a result, blackouts continue.

In Ukraine, they plan to increase the import of electricity to the maximum level even before winter. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a telethon.

The situation in the energy industry is very complicated. It is obvious. Russia destroyed 50% of our power generation capacity. In fact, as of today, due to missile and drone attacks, we have lost 9.2 gigawatts of electricity, which is half of our capacity, with which we passed, for example, last winter. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

According to him:

42 energy units were destroyed;

27% of large TPPs are in working condition, 73% are destroyed or damaged and are not working today;

20 hydropower units are also not in operation today, they are damaged. This is 1.3 gigawatts of power.

Shmyhal said that work is currently underway to restore the generation.

Negotiations are also underway to increase the import of electricity from the European Union: currently the maximum possible import is 2.2 GW, but so far the maximum that the EU allows to import is 1.7 GW.

An infrastructure facility caught fire in Khmelnytskyi due to an attack by the Russian Federation

As a result of an attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region. The elimination of the fire is ongoing.

Air defense forces shot down 1 enemy "Shakhed". In addition, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in one of the settlements of the region."

According to the head of the OVA, relevant services are working on the spot, there are no injured or dead.