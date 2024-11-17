In Odesa, two people died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa and the region on November 17. As a result of the shelling, the energy infrastructure was damaged, and there were also casualties.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa OVA, reported that in the Odesa region there are interruptions in heat, water and electricity supply due to enemy strikes.

Hospitals and critical infrastructure run on generators. In Odesa, electric transport has been stopped, and traffic lights are partially not functioning.

The Mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, announced that an urgent meeting of the TEB and NA commission was held.

Photo — DSNS

Dear Odessans, the situation is very difficult. Our infrastructure has come under an unprecedented attack. The TEB and National Emergency Commission is working on providing the city with transport, water supply and drinking water, Gennadiy Trukhanov said. Share

To eliminate the consequences of the attack in Odesa, pump stations are open, and boiler rooms are switched to generators.

Currently, 445 "points of invincibility" are already working in the city, and another 357 are ready to be opened if necessary.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were fires in three private houses in the region, and four more were partially destroyed. A 17-year-old boy was injured.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported on the two dead and emphasized that the information about the consequences is still being clarified.

Elimination of the consequences of shelling continues, specialists are working to restore normal life in the region.

What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the Russian Federation launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris.

In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers.

The Russian Federation also fired at DTEK thermal power plants during the attack on Ukraine.