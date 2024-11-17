Russia's missile attack on Ukraine — the death toll has increased in two regions

On the morning of November 17, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions.

The number of dead as a result of the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on Ukraine has increased

As noted, garages were damaged and fires started in Lviv Oblast due to the fall of fragments of an enemy rocket. Firefighters are working on the spot.

A person who was in the car at the time of the attack died. Two more men were injured. There is damage to the main heat supply pipe.

Photo — State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the morning, the Russian Federation also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. High-rise buildings, an educational institution, and a car were damaged in Dnipro.

So far, one injured person is known. A 42-year-old man received shrapnel injuries. He is provided with all the necessary assistance, — said the head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

In addition, the occupiers hit an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket.

The destruction is great, but thank God, we have not seen any losses yet. There is damage in the residential sector and two schools. There were emergency shutdowns of boiler houses, pumping stations and several powerful water hammers on the water and heat supply networks — Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, told about the consequences of the attack.

In addition, as noted in "Ukrzaliznytsia", in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of enemy shelling of a depot, two railway workers were killed and three more were injured.

As a result of enemy shelling of the depot, two railway workers died. Three more of our colleagues were injured, their condition is satisfactory at the moment. Eternal memory of the dead. Sincere condolences to their relatives and friends, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

By the way, earlier it was reported about two deaths in Mykolaiv. Six people were injured, including two children.

In Zaporizhia, as well as throughout the territory of Ukraine, the critical infrastructure of the region was targeted. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained. It is known about two wounded.

Also in Poltava Oblast, glass fragments of six high-rise buildings in the Kremenchuk district were damaged by rocket fragments, and 5 cars caught fire. There are victims. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's energy system with about 120 missiles and 90 drones

During the massive attack on November 17, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. The enemy's target was energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, during the night and morning the Russian occupiers used drones of various types, including Shahedi, cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles, Zircons, Iskanders, and Daggers.

In total, about 120 missiles and 90 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. "Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris," Zelenskyi said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi added that there are now areas without electricity, all the necessary forces are involved to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The President also thanked the anti-aircraft defense — anti-aircraft troops, F-16 pilots, "Sushok" and MiGs, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units.