Attack of Russia on Ukraine. Air defense shot down more than 50 attack drones

On the night of November 16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with dozens of attack drones and one missile.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 16

A new enemy air attack began at 20:30 on November 15.

The Russian invaders struck the Kharkiv region with a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers used 83 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation for the attack.

As of 08:30, the shooting down of 53 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions was confirmed, the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states. Share

It is also indicated that as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 30 enemy UAVs were lost in various regions of Ukraine.

Let's keep the sky! Together — to victory! Share

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russian soldiers attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with drones

In Kyiv, the residential infrastructure was damaged as a result of the occupiers' attack.

As a result of an aerial attack by drones of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the capital's Obolon district. Share

Photo: screenshot

According to representatives of local authorities, balconies and windows were damaged due to falling debris in a multi-story residential building.

In addition, the Russian army carried out an attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhia district with drones, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

This was confirmed by the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov. He added that no one was hurt.

The head of the OVA noted that the blast wave damaged the commercial premises and the road surface.