Attack of Russia on Ukraine. Air defense shot down more than 50 attack drones

On the night of November 16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with dozens of attack drones and one missile.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out active countermeasures, shooting down 53 enemy drones in various regions of the country.
- Many drones were lost in location.
- As a result of the attack, residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged and critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia were destroyed.
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 16
A new enemy air attack began at 20:30 on November 15.
The Russian invaders struck the Kharkiv region with a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.
In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers used 83 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation for the attack.
It is also indicated that as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 30 enemy UAVs were lost in various regions of Ukraine.
Russian soldiers attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with drones
In Kyiv, the residential infrastructure was damaged as a result of the occupiers' attack.
According to representatives of local authorities, balconies and windows were damaged due to falling debris in a multi-story residential building.
In addition, the Russian army carried out an attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhia district with drones, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.
This was confirmed by the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov. He added that no one was hurt.
The head of the OVA noted that the blast wave damaged the commercial premises and the road surface.
