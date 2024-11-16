On the morning of November 16, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones that attacked the territories of the Federation and occupied Crimea.

Russia again found itself under the attack of drones

According to the enemy's defense department, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular anti-aircraft fire.

20 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region;

11 drones — over the territory of Bryansk region;

one UAV was shot down over the territories of the occupied Crimea, Belgorod and Kaluga regions.

The governor of the Kaluga region made a statement on this matter.

This morning on the outskirts of An UAV explosion occurred in Ludinovo. According to preliminary information, as a result, double-glazed windows in several residential buildings and several motor vehicles were damaged, there were no victims and no serious damage to the infrastructure. An operative group is working on the spot, the Kremlin protege said. Share

The Russians attacked Kyiv and Zaporozhye with drones

At night, the residential infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital was attacked by the enemy due to the attack of Russian drones.

As a result of an aerial attack by drones of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the Obolon district of the capital. Share

Local authorities report that balconies and windows were damaged due to falling debris in a multi-story residential building.

Photo: screenshot

In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with drones and damaged a critical infrastructure facility.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov. He also confirmed that no one was injured.

The head of the OVA noted that the blast wave damaged the commercial premises and the road surface.