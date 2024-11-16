In Russia, they complain about the attack of dozens of drones

On the morning of November 16, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones that attacked the territories of the Federation and occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- It was stated that 34 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed.
- Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, residential infrastructure and commercial premises were hit by the enemy.
- According to the latest data, no civilians were injured.
Russia again found itself under the attack of drones
According to the enemy's defense department, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular anti-aircraft fire.
20 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region;
11 drones — over the territory of Bryansk region;
one UAV was shot down over the territories of the occupied Crimea, Belgorod and Kaluga regions.
The governor of the Kaluga region made a statement on this matter.
The Russians attacked Kyiv and Zaporozhye with drones
At night, the residential infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital was attacked by the enemy due to the attack of Russian drones.
Local authorities report that balconies and windows were damaged due to falling debris in a multi-story residential building.
In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with drones and damaged a critical infrastructure facility.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov. He also confirmed that no one was injured.
The head of the OVA noted that the blast wave damaged the commercial premises and the road surface.
