Biden wants to submit a request to Congress regarding new aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in 2025.
The administration of the US president is preparing to submit a request to Congress regarding the provision of additional financial support for Ukraine for 2025.
- Biden's plans include providing military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities against Russia.
- The administration plans to use all the funds allocated by Congress to help Ukraine as efficiently as possible before the end of Biden's term.
- Biden seeks to make the case that the US should continue to provide ongoing support to Ukraine even after his term as president.
- The request for funding will be aimed at creating the most advantageous position for Ukraine in future negotiations with Russia.
As US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, the request will concern, in particular, the military aid that Ukraine receives to confront Russia.
According to Sullivan, in the next two months, the Biden administration will send a signal to Congress regarding the need for additional funds for 2025 so that Ukraine can take the most favorable position for future negotiations. At the same time, he did not specify the format in which the funding request will be presented.
Sullivan also noted that the current administration intends to make the most effective use of all the funds already allocated by Congress to help Ukraine before the end of Biden's term.
Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress
He did not want to answer whether it was a specific legislative proposal regarding funding.
Sullivan also emphasized: Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.
