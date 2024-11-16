Biden wants to submit a request to Congress regarding new aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in 2025.

What is known about Baden's plans for new aid to Ukraine

As US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, the request will concern, in particular, the military aid that Ukraine receives to confront Russia.

According to Sullivan, in the next two months, the Biden administration will send a signal to Congress regarding the need for additional funds for 2025 so that Ukraine can take the most favorable position for future negotiations. At the same time, he did not specify the format in which the funding request will be presented.

Sullivan also noted that the current administration intends to make the most effective use of all the funds already allocated by Congress to help Ukraine before the end of Biden's term.

When we supply weapons to Ukraine, we simultaneously manufacture new weapons for the American military. All allocated funds will be spent by the time Biden leaves office on January 20, Jake Sullivan said. Share

Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress

Biden will have an opportunity in the next 70 days to prove to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine, that withdrawal from Ukraine means even greater instability in Europe, said Jake Sullivan, the US president's national security adviser recently. Share

He did not want to answer whether it was a specific legislative proposal regarding funding.

Sullivan also emphasized: Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.