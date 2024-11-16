Biden wants to submit a request to Congress regarding new aid to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

The White House
Читати українською

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in 2025.

Points of attention

  • The administration of the US president is preparing to submit a request to Congress regarding the provision of additional financial support for Ukraine for 2025.
  • Biden's plans include providing military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities against Russia.
  • The administration plans to use all the funds allocated by Congress to help Ukraine as efficiently as possible before the end of Biden's term.
  • Biden seeks to make the case that the US should continue to provide ongoing support to Ukraine even after his term as president.
  • The request for funding will be aimed at creating the most advantageous position for Ukraine in future negotiations with Russia.

What is known about Baden's plans for new aid to Ukraine

As US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, the request will concern, in particular, the military aid that Ukraine receives to confront Russia.

According to Sullivan, in the next two months, the Biden administration will send a signal to Congress regarding the need for additional funds for 2025 so that Ukraine can take the most favorable position for future negotiations. At the same time, he did not specify the format in which the funding request will be presented.

Sullivan also noted that the current administration intends to make the most effective use of all the funds already allocated by Congress to help Ukraine before the end of Biden's term.

When we supply weapons to Ukraine, we simultaneously manufacture new weapons for the American military. All allocated funds will be spent by the time Biden leaves office on January 20, Jake Sullivan said.

Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress

Biden will have an opportunity in the next 70 days to prove to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine, that withdrawal from Ukraine means even greater instability in Europe, said Jake Sullivan, the US president's national security adviser recently.

He did not want to answer whether it was a specific legislative proposal regarding funding.

Sullivan also emphasized: Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.

Because the threat to Ukraine will remain regardless of what exactly happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, the US President's national security advisor emphasized.

