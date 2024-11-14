Biden will discuss with Xi Jinping the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will discuss a number of important issues with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru on November 16. Among the main topics are Beijing's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and the deployment of North Korean troops.
Points of attention
- As part of the meeting at the APEC summit, Biden and Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's support for the war against Ukraine and the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia.
- The main topics are the unacceptability of cyberattacks on US critical infrastructure, peace in the Taiwan Strait, and China's military activity around Taiwan.
- The Biden administration plans to discuss China's non-market economic practices, support channels of communication between the US military and China, and combat drug trafficking.
- Discussions will also include the development of artificial intelligence and China's aggressive behavior in the South China Sea.
What issues will Biden discuss with Xi Jinping
As reported in the White House, the meeting of the leaders of the United States and China will take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima.
The meeting will be the third since Biden took office as president — previous talks were held in Bali in 2022 during the G20 summit and in Woodside for the APEC summit in 2023.
Biden intends to use this meeting to discuss issues where the positions of the US and China diverge, with an emphasis on how to avoid conflicts in the future.
What other topics will be discussed between Biden and Xi Jinping
The Biden administration announced that they plan to raise the following issues:
the "unacceptability" of cyberattacks on US critical infrastructure,
the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and concerns about China's military activity around Taiwan,
China's actions in the South China Sea, including the aggressive behavior of the Chinese coast guard towards other countries,
concerns about China's "unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices" that create an unequal playing field for American workers,
the importance of maintaining communication channels between the US and Chinese militaries, especially during periods of heightened tension,
strengthening joint actions to combat drug trafficking,
discussion of the development of artificial intelligence and other important topics.
