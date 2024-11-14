Biden will discuss with Xi Jinping the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will discuss a number of important issues with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru on November 16. Among the main topics are Beijing's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and the deployment of North Korean troops.

What issues will Biden discuss with Xi Jinping

As reported in the White House, the meeting of the leaders of the United States and China will take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima.

The meeting will be the third since Biden took office as president — previous talks were held in Bali in 2022 during the G20 summit and in Woodside for the APEC summit in 2023.

Biden intends to use this meeting to discuss issues where the positions of the US and China diverge, with an emphasis on how to avoid conflicts in the future.

The President will express deep concern about China's support for Russia's war against Ukraine and the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia, who are already engaged in hostilities alongside Russian forces, the White House said. Share

What other topics will be discussed between Biden and Xi Jinping

The Biden administration announced that they plan to raise the following issues: