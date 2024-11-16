The DIU showed a spectacular video of the combat work of drone operators

Accurate drops and devastating fpv - Ukrainian scouts continue to beat the invaders. The video of effective combat work against the Russian invaders was provided by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

DIU drone operators destroy the enemy — video

Another batch of effective actions by the operators of combat drones of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — fpv masters destroyed several units of Russian communication and surveillance equipment, a vehicle of the occupiers, and also used a kamikaze drone to blow up enemy minefields.

Also on the video are episodes of the excellent work of scouts with the reset system: ammunition flies directly at the heads of Muscovites.

How did the GUR operation go in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region in October 2024. In particular, intelligence managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.

It is noted that the units of active actions of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan", "Kraken" and the International Legion carried out a complex successful operation to liberate the forest massif located north of the settlement of Liptsi, Kharkiv region. Share

The GUR managed to capture the battalion defense area of the enemy, destroy three motorized rifle battalions, the "Storm" detachment and the reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.