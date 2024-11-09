Cyber specialists of the DIU have once again attacked the Russian financial system on a large scale — sources

As a result of the special operation of the Ukrainian cyber specialists of the State Security Service on November 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of several Russian banks that provide financing for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Online.UA learned about this from sources in military intelligence.

The Cyber Corps of the DIU dealt another blow to the Russian financial system

Thus, as a result of DDOS attacks, Morsky Bank, RNKB Bank, and St. Petersburg Bank came under attack.

As of 2:00 p.m. on November 8, 2024, open sources confirmed the fact of a large-scale failure of the "St. Petersburg" bank, which led to numerous complaints from users of the services provided by the bank, as well as its customers.

Problems with the financial system of the Russian Federation

Violations are observed in the work of the banking institution, among other things, the bank's website, mobile application and personal account of bank users are not working.

In addition, service users complain about malfunctions of terminals, ATMs, the inability to pay with a bank card or through a mobile application. Share

Failure in the work of a Russian bank

In some cases, a large-scale disruption in the work of a banking institution led to the impossibility of receiving wages and funds from other transactions.

Sources note that the attack on Russian banks continues, as a result of which the problems in their work will deepen.

There was a failure in the banking sector in 29 cities of the Russian Federation

Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked the banks of the occupied Crimea

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a large-scale cyber attack in Crimea. 4 Russian banks operating illegally were attacked. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote banking systems of several banks of the aggressor country were paralyzed.

In particular:

"Genbank",

"Russian National Commercial Bank",

"Bank Center-Invest",

"CreditUralBank".

As a result of the cyberattack, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts.

Russians began to complain en masse about non-working mobile applications of banks and the impossibility of carrying out any financial transactions.