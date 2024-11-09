Cyber specialists of the DIU have once again attacked the Russian financial system on a large scale — sources

As a result of the special operation of the Ukrainian cyber specialists of the State Security Service on November 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of several Russian banks that provide financing for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Online.UA learned about this from sources in military intelligence.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian cyber specialists of the State Security Service conducted a large-scale attack on Russian banks financing armed aggression against Ukraine, causing disruptions in bank services and financial transactions.
- The cyber experts of the State Government intensified their attacks on the Russian financial system, leading to failures in banks such as 'Morsky Bank', 'RNKB Bank', and 'Bank St. Petersburg'.
- Russian banks experienced deepening problems as a result of DDOS attacks, with users facing issues in accessing services, mobile applications, and making financial transactions.
- In a separate cyber operation, Ukrainian Cyber Corps targeted illegal Russian banks in Crimea, paralyzing remote banking systems of banks such as 'Genbank', 'Russian National Commercial Bank', 'Bank Center-Invest', and 'CreditUralBank'.
- Tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts, sparking complaints about non-functional mobile applications and difficulties in conducting financial operations.
The Cyber Corps of the DIU dealt another blow to the Russian financial system
Thus, as a result of DDOS attacks, Morsky Bank, RNKB Bank, and St. Petersburg Bank came under attack.
As of 2:00 p.m. on November 8, 2024, open sources confirmed the fact of a large-scale failure of the "St. Petersburg" bank, which led to numerous complaints from users of the services provided by the bank, as well as its customers.
Violations are observed in the work of the banking institution, among other things, the bank's website, mobile application and personal account of bank users are not working.
In some cases, a large-scale disruption in the work of a banking institution led to the impossibility of receiving wages and funds from other transactions.
Sources note that the attack on Russian banks continues, as a result of which the problems in their work will deepen.
Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked the banks of the occupied Crimea
Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a large-scale cyber attack in Crimea. 4 Russian banks operating illegally were attacked. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.
As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote banking systems of several banks of the aggressor country were paralyzed.
In particular:
"Genbank",
"Russian National Commercial Bank",
"Bank Center-Invest",
"CreditUralBank".
As a result of the cyberattack, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts.
Russians began to complain en masse about non-working mobile applications of banks and the impossibility of carrying out any financial transactions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-