Cyber specialists of the DIU attacked more than 800 Russian servers

From September 23 to 26, more than 800 servers in various regions of the aggressor country of Russia were attacked as a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the DIU. This was reported by a source in the military intelligence of Online.UA.

The DIU cyber war against Russia is gaining momentum

According to the insider, due to the coordinated work of the cyber corps of the State Government, it was possible to completely destroy the documents and data stored on the affected servers.

What is important to understand is the servers of military, administrative and financial institutions involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The loss of data and documentation has led to a partial or complete stoppage of the work of consumers and service providers in various industries, and will also necessitate spending additional resources on data search and recovery and will once again demonstrate to the local population the low level of technical support in the Russian Federation, says an anonymous source. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that all data on the attacked servers is deleted without the possibility of their recovery.

Cyber specialists of the DIU once again attacked the largest banks of the Russian Federation

The cyber corps of Ukrainian intelligence regularly carries out large-scale attacks on the banking system of the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that as a result of a recent DDOS attack, the operation of the largest banking structures failed.

The following were primarily hit by DIU:

Bank of Russia;

Gas bank;

Tinkoff Bank.

In addition, it was reported that as a result of a hacker attack, the operation of the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was disrupted.

The Russians immediately began to complain that they could not transfer funds. Moreover, they could not even go to the websites of some banks, use mobile applications.