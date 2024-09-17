GUR launched a cyber attack on the Russian bank "Uralsib" — sources

As a result of the attack by GUR MOU on the Russian bank "Uralsib", the digital infrastructure of the financial institution was affected. This was reported by sources in Ukrainian intelligence to online.ua.

What is known about the new GUR attack on the Russian bank "Uralsib"

According to the sources in GUR MOU, as a result of the DDOS attack, the operation of the bank's website, the personal account of the bank's clients and online applications was disrupted.

As reported by local mass media and the public in social networks, the bank's clients complain about the impossibility of making online payments for services and generally using the bank's services.

It should be noted that the specialists of GUR MOU have been carrying out systemic cyberattacks on the banking structure of the Russian Federation, which supports the occupying Russian troops, for a long time.

So, last week, as a result of an operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers, the operation of the largest banking institutions of the aggressor state, which provide for the activities of the occupying troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was disrupted.

In particular, "Bank of Russia", "Tinkoff Bank", "Gas Bank" and the "SBP" payment system fell under the cyber attack.

What is known about the results of the new cyber operation of the GUR

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.