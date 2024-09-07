The cyber specialists of the DIU originally congratulated the Russians on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine — photo

The intelligence community of Ukraine celebrates the Military Intelligence Day on September 7. Cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already managed to conduct a festive special operation: they congratulated the Russians in an original way, posting a greeting card from the Ministry of Defense on many Russian web resources.

"Congratulations to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine — The wise will rule over the stars" — a greeting card with such a greeting was seen by many Internet users in Russia on September 7.

Photo: screenshot

When trying to go to a number of websites of the aggressor country, the Russians saw a beautiful greeting from Ukrainian spies.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that during the 2.5 years of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the State Security Service managed to conduct many powerful cyber operations against Russian providers, state institutions, the defense industry, mobile operators, etc.

Thanks to this, in particular, it was possible to paralyze the work of the developer of nuclear munitions of the Russian Federation.

Moreover, a cyber operation was carried out against 100 Russian web resources involved in waging, ensuring or supporting the war and Rostelecom.

Budanov made a statement on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine

As Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Military Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, noted, he is grateful to every serviceman, veteran, and everyone who defends the national interests of our country as part of military intelligence.

This year, thanks to the successful actions of military scouts, we proved to the world that the Black Sea does not belong to Russia. They forced the enemy to transfer their fleet to a "safe" distance, to leave the maritime boundaries that they had long considered theirs. However, this is only an illusion of control. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

In addition, the chief of Ukrainian intelligence reminded that the unmanned systems, the development of which is currently being worked on by the best specialists, in particular representatives of the State Security Service, make it possible to attack the military facilities of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

Units of active actions of the DIU are constantly involved in the performance of complex combat tasks both on the line and behind the demarcation line. Reconnaissance fighters repulse enemy attacks, ensure the evacuation of the wounded, release defenders and civilians from Russian captivity, return Ukrainian citizens home from states where hostilities are taking place, Budanov added. Share

He also promised that the military intelligence of Ukraine will continue to fulfill its sacred mission.