Cyber attack of DIU on the infrastructure of Russia: Lukoil, Traffic Police, Bank of Russia — sources

On September 4, as a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Ministry of Education and Culture, together with the BO Team, the network infrastructure on the territory of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was affected. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

What is known about the results of the new cyber operation of DIU and BO Team

Ukrainian cyber specialists managed to destroy 18 servers beyond recovery, the infrastructure of Antena LLC, which provides services to a significant number of authorities and commercial enterprises involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, was damaged.

In addition, it is emphasized that the configurations on 598 network switches (D-Link, Mikrotik, Ubiquti WiFi) of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which provided access to the worldwide network to all customers of the companies, were erased.

As a result of the attack, the databases of all the provider's customers with names, telephone numbers, addresses and passport data were downloaded.

These actions stopped the provision of Internet and digital television services in the Ivanovo region for more than 13 thousand users.

Photo: screenshot

GUR and VO Team were hit by a cyber attack:

• ⁠ОО Spetsservis Polykor (fulfills the state defense order)

•⁠ ⁠REO of the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

•⁠ ⁠ООО Teplosetavaya kompaniya

•⁠ ⁠OLRR UMVD

•⁠ ⁠Gorgaz

•⁠ ⁠Rybnadzor

•⁠ State enterprise KINESHEMSKAYA

CITY ELECTRICAL NETWORK

•⁠ UGH Administration

• ⁠Lukoil gas stations

•⁠ ⁠ООО SvyazProektStroy

•⁠ ROSINKAS of the Bank of Russia

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "Kineshemsky"

• ⁠ООО Region-Auto

• ⁠ООО Gruz Service

•⁠ ⁠Administration of Kineshma NGO

• ⁠Administration of the City Duma

•⁠ ⁠Chairman of the Control Account Commission

•⁠ United Russia

• ⁠Public Reception of United Russia

Railway station

•⁠ Thermal networks

• ⁠MUP Vodokanal

•⁠ IP Kozlov D.V Electronic City

• ⁠ООО Regioninfrosistema — Ivanovo

• ⁠ООО Ivanovo SDEK

• ⁠The FSB Department

• ⁠ProfGas LLC

Photo: screenshot