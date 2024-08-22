Cyber specialists of the State Government "hacked" Russian TV — sources

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence launched an attack on the servers of Russian TV channels, as a result of which objective videos about the war against Ukraine were shown on the air of a number of TV companies.
What is known about the GUR cyber attack on Russian television
According to Online.UA sources in the Ukrainian intelligence, the video from the GUR was shown three times in the prime time of the TV channels "Pervouralsk TV", "Eurasia 360", "Eurasia. The first channel" and others.
As noted, some of the attacked channels belong to the media holding of local oligarch Andriy Komarov.
At the same time, these countermeasures could not prevent the cyber specialists of GUR MOU from maintaining access to the servers of television companies.
Therefore, a number of TV channels were forced to stop their own broadcasting for a long time after the attack, as evidenced by public appeals to TV viewers.
As of the morning of August 22, only Eurasia 360 and TV-3 have partially resumed their work, while the broadcasts of others remain blocked.
GUR received a lot of secret information as a result of a cyber attack on a defense enterprise of the Russian Federation
As a result of the August 17 cyber attack on a Russian enterprise that develops nuclear munitions, GUR received a large amount of information and caused disruptions in the work of this institution.
Yevhen Yerin, representative of the Ukrainian SSR, told about this on the air of the national telethon "Edyny Novyny".
According to him, as a result of the cyber attack, the GUR received a lot of information.
