The DIU revealed the details of a cyber attack on a Russian enterprise for the production of nuclear weapons
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The DIU revealed the details of a cyber attack on a Russian enterprise for the production of nuclear weapons

a cyber attack
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Central Intelligence Agency received a large amount of information as a result of the August 17 cyber attack on a Russian enterprise that develops nuclear munitions and caused disruptions in the work of this agency.

Points of attention

  • The cyber attack on a Russian enterprise developing nuclear weapons led to disruptions in operations and revealed sensitive information that could impact the aggressor country's security and strategy.
  • The Ministry of Defense's Intelligence successfully disabled servers and switches of the enterprise, affecting strategic facilities like the All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics involved in nuclear munitions development.
  • The intervention by DIU highlights the potential vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and the significant repercussions of cyber attacks on national security.
  • The details of the attack on the Russian enterprise, including the disabling of servers and switches, underscore the ongoing cybersecurity threats faced by sensitive facilities worldwide.
  • The cyber attack on the nuclear weapons developer showcases the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical infrastructure and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.

GUR received a lot of secret information as a result of a cyber attack on a defense enterprise of the Russian Federation

Yevhen Yerin, representative of the Ukrainian DIU, told about this on the air of the national telethon "Edyny Novyny".

This is one of the powerful enterprises that developed nuclear munitions. Disruptions in the work of such an enterprise are a blow both to the structure itself and to the image of the aggressor country.

Evgeny Erin

Evgeny Erin

Representative of GUR

According to him, as a result of the cyber attack, the GUR received a lot of information.

There is a lot of information, it is diverse: it includes personal databases of employees, official information, information that can shed some light on ways to circumvent sanctions. This information is studied and analyzed and will be used one hundred percent in the interests of our victory.

What is known about the DIU cyber attack on the developer of Russian nuclear weapons

The cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense carried out another attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for an aggressor country.

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation — the company "Vega" — its 1173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed. A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without the Internet and communication services for almost a week, says the message of the State Government.

The department notes that among the Russian enterprises whose work was stopped was VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), which is engaged in the development of nuclear munitions for the aggressor country.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Black Sea Fleet of the Russia in Crimea surrendered — the commander of the special unit of the DIU "Group 13"
The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A successful cyberattack by the State Security Service blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in the Russian Federation
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Hacker
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU showed a video of the destruction of military equipment of the Russian Federation by Sich and FPV drones
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?