The DIU revealed the details of a cyber attack on a Russian enterprise for the production of nuclear weapons

The Central Intelligence Agency received a large amount of information as a result of the August 17 cyber attack on a Russian enterprise that develops nuclear munitions and caused disruptions in the work of this agency.

Yevhen Yerin, representative of the Ukrainian DIU, told about this on the air of the national telethon "Edyny Novyny".

This is one of the powerful enterprises that developed nuclear munitions. Disruptions in the work of such an enterprise are a blow both to the structure itself and to the image of the aggressor country. Evgeny Erin Representative of GUR

According to him, as a result of the cyber attack, the GUR received a lot of information.

There is a lot of information, it is diverse: it includes personal databases of employees, official information, information that can shed some light on ways to circumvent sanctions. This information is studied and analyzed and will be used one hundred percent in the interests of our victory. Share

What is known about the DIU cyber attack on the developer of Russian nuclear weapons

The cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense carried out another attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for an aggressor country.

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation — the company "Vega" — its 1173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed. A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without the Internet and communication services for almost a week, says the message of the State Government.

The department notes that among the Russian enterprises whose work was stopped was VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), which is engaged in the development of nuclear munitions for the aggressor country.