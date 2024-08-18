The DIU showed a video of the destruction of military equipment of the Russian Federation by Sich and FPV drones

Ukrainian spies continue to use reconnaissance and attack drones for attacks on Russian targets. This time, the Sych reconnaissance complex was used.

DIU showed combat operation of "Sych" complexes

As the DIU said, reconnaissance drones were used by the "Guerrillas" group of the 9th Department of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The fighters of the group continue to destroy military equipment, surveillance complexes, logistics facilities and field fortifications of the Russians.

Scouts inflict fire damage both on the front and in the rear of the enemy with the help of Sich strike-reconnaissance systems, as well as FPV drones. Share

Intelligence noted that the working range of these means allows them to work unexpectedly and unexpectedly for the occupiers, and therefore effectively.

What is known about the attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Russian plant

On August 18, Ukrainian defenders attacked the "Kavkaz" plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

As the General Staff notes, oil and oil products were stored at the plant, which were also supplied for the needs of the occupying army.

At least two sources of ignition were recorded on the territory of the facility. More detailed information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified, the message says.

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.