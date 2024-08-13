The DIU showed episodes of the defense of Chasiv Yar by the Kraken special unit

Ukrainian fighters from the special unit of the Kraken Main Directorate of Intelligence are heroically defending the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. A corresponding video appeared.

The DIU released an epic video of the defense of Chasiv Yar

In the video, you can see the footage shot with the help of quadcopters and cameras of the Kraken unit fighters.

In particular, there are close-range battles, the work of scouts with the MG-5 machine gun, AGS, mortar and other firearms, aerial reconnaissance, battle management, injuries, first aid, evacuation and continuation of the battle.

Russia wants to seize Chasiv Yar

Russia has been actively trying to take Chasiv Yar under its control for several months. In particular, propagandists have already claimed that the city was allegedly captured by the Russian army, but this information turned out to be fake.

Back in May, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky, noted that the fall of Chasovoy Yar is "only a matter of time."

It was also previously known that the military command of the Russian Federation tasked its soldiers to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, but the enemy never managed to do this.