Ukrainian fighters from the special unit of the Kraken Main Directorate of Intelligence are heroically defending the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. A corresponding video appeared.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters from the special unit of the Kraken Main Directorate of Intelligence are defending the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region against Russian aggression.
- The video footage showcases close-range battles, aerial reconnaissance, and the use of various firearms by the Kraken unit fighters.
- Russia has been actively trying to seize Chasiv Yar, but Ukrainian military forces continue to stand firm in their defense of the city.
- Propagandists have spread misinformation about the capture of Chasiv Yar by the Russian army, but Ukrainian intelligence refutes these claims.
- Despite Russian attempts to capture Chasiv Yar, the Ukrainian military remains resilient and prepared to defend their position against any aggression.
The DIU released an epic video of the defense of Chasiv Yar
In the video, you can see the footage shot with the help of quadcopters and cameras of the Kraken unit fighters.
Russia wants to seize Chasiv Yar
Russia has been actively trying to take Chasiv Yar under its control for several months. In particular, propagandists have already claimed that the city was allegedly captured by the Russian army, but this information turned out to be fake.
It was also previously known that the military command of the Russian Federation tasked its soldiers to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, but the enemy never managed to do this.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-