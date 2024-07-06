According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG Nazar Voloshin, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost thousands of soldiers in order to seize one quarter in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the battles for Chasiv Yar
According to him, the Russian occupiers continue to press and try to carry out an offensive in various areas of the front, but the Ukrainian military is on the defensive and is giving a decent rebuff to the enemy.
The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" armed forces emphasized that only during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chasovoy Yar 250 times.
The enemy captured the "Kanal" micro-district, losing at the same time an insane amount of manpower and equipment.
He also added that fighters of the 24th OMB named after King Danylo with the help of drones destroyed the enemy self-propelled guns "Tulip".
What is known about the situation in the Toretsk area
Voloshyn also admitted that the front line has expanded due to the beginning of active actions of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Toretsk area.
There, the enemy is trying to conduct active combat operations, carrying out shelling from various types of weapons and aviation.
