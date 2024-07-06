The "Khortytsia" OSG called the Russian army's insane losses in the battles for Chasiv Yar
The "Khortytsia" OSG called the Russian army's insane losses in the battles for Chasiv Yar

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG Nazar Voloshin, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost thousands of soldiers in order to seize one quarter in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the battles for Chasiv Yar

According to him, the Russian occupiers continue to press and try to carry out an offensive in various areas of the front, but the Ukrainian military is on the defensive and is giving a decent rebuff to the enemy.

The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" armed forces emphasized that only during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chasovoy Yar 250 times.

The enemy captured the "Kanal" micro-district, losing at the same time an insane amount of manpower and equipment.

There, the enemy lost about 5,000 during the operation to capture one or one and a half blocks of Chasovoy Yar. Russian mothers and wives should know that their 5,000 men will not return home because they tried to take a certain area of the settlement, Voloshyn said.

He also added that fighters of the 24th OMB named after King Danylo with the help of drones destroyed the enemy self-propelled guns "Tulip".

What is known about the situation in the Toretsk area

Voloshyn also admitted that the front line has expanded due to the beginning of active actions of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Toretsk area.

There, the enemy is trying to conduct active combat operations, carrying out shelling from various types of weapons and aviation.

The enemy there is trying to conduct active combat operations and is shelling populated areas from various types of weapons, as well as from aviation. In particular, these are Shumy, New York, and Toretsk itself. Iron, Northern and Southern. Therefore, it was implied that the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our troops from the Horlivka side precisely in the Toretsk direction towards Kostyantynivka. Of course, he prevails there with infantry and also uses artillery and aviation, - noted the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG.

