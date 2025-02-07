Large-scale protests against Fico's government are taking place in 50 cities around the world

Protests against the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico are taking place again in dozens of Slovak cities and abroad on February 7. The protests are taking place in more than 50 cities.
Slovaks protest against Fico's government
At events under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe," participants express their disagreement with the policies of the current government and concern that the country's current leadership is preparing Slovakia's exit from the European Union and NATO.
The event in Bratislava is organized by the public initiative "Peace in Ukraine", which warns that the authorities are scaring Slovaks with an alleged coup d'état.
"These are just fairy tales, lies and delusions. Slovaks know very well that the real threat to our homeland is a prime minister who collaborates with our enemy," the public initiative added, referring to Fico's policies and the trips of government and ruling party representatives to Russia.
According to the organizers of the protests, Fico's government threatens Slovakia's future in a democratic and free Europe.
Slovaks living abroad will protest, also in Prague, Brno, Berlin, Brussels, Krakow, London, New York, Paris, Luxembourg and other cities.
On Friday, Fico wrote on Facebook: “I wonder why people are actually going to protest today.” He then added an article saying that the European Commission sees no signs that Slovakia is considering leaving the EU.
