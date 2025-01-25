Slovakia rebelled against Fico — Zelensky's first reaction has appeared
Slovakia rebelled against Fico — Zelensky's first reaction has appeared

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy supported protests in Slovakia
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the thousands of protests against the pro-Russian policies of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Points of attention

  • Protests in Slovakia are taking place under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe."
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed support for Slovak protesters.
  • Prime Minister Robert Fico is scaring the country with an “expert group” that is allegedly planning to seize government buildings in Slovakia.

Zelenskyy supported protests in Slovakia

On the evening of January 24, large-scale protests broke out in dozens of Slovak cities.

The demonstrations continue under the loud and eloquent slogan "Slovakia is Europe."

Thus, the people opposed the policy of the Robert Fico government, which is focused on the aggressor country Russia.

This bold decision of the Slovaks was immediately supported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe, the head of state commented on the events.

Fico fears a coup d'état

On January 23, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico urgently convened a Security Council meeting, allegedly after a warning from the Slovak Information Service (SIS).

As it turned out, the latter announced a long-term, organized influence operation aimed at destabilizing the country.

According to insiders, the meeting was held in an expanded format with the participation of President Peter Pellegrini and the leadership of the parliament.

Fico began to claim that an "expert group" was operating in Slovakia, which was dealing with "events in Georgia" as well as the protests on the Ukrainian Maidan.

He also added that this group intends to put an end to the peaceful protest by seizing government buildings, parliament and the presidential palace.

In a normal democratic state that respects the rule of law, security forces take action because it is a violation of the law, and in some cases even a violation of the Criminal Code. The forces that are designated for this arrive and, of course, begin to restore order.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

