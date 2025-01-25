Slovakia rebelled against Fico — Zelensky's first reaction has appeared

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the thousands of protests against the pro-Russian policies of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Zelenskyy supported protests in Slovakia

On the evening of January 24, large-scale protests broke out in dozens of Slovak cities.

The demonstrations continue under the loud and eloquent slogan "Slovakia is Europe."

Bratislava „za evropské Slovensko“, 24. ledna 2025 pic.twitter.com/3JRCV98IKW — Filip Harzer (@HarzerF) January 24, 2025

Thus, the people opposed the policy of the Robert Fico government, which is focused on the aggressor country Russia.

This bold decision of the Slovaks was immediately supported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe, the head of state commented on the events. Share

Bratislava nie je Moskva.

Slovensko je Európa. https://t.co/GwJJV05yq9 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 24, 2025

Fico fears a coup d'état

On January 23, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico urgently convened a Security Council meeting, allegedly after a warning from the Slovak Information Service (SIS).

As it turned out, the latter announced a long-term, organized influence operation aimed at destabilizing the country.

According to insiders, the meeting was held in an expanded format with the participation of President Peter Pellegrini and the leadership of the parliament.

Fico began to claim that an "expert group" was operating in Slovakia, which was dealing with "events in Georgia" as well as the protests on the Ukrainian Maidan.

He also added that this group intends to put an end to the peaceful protest by seizing government buildings, parliament and the presidential palace.