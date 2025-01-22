Fico dreamed of mass protests and a seizure of power in Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is calling a security council meeting on January 23, allegedly due to reports from the country's intelligence service about upcoming "mass protests" and a "seizure of power."
- Prime Minister Robert Fico fears mass protests and a seizure of power in Slovakia, prompting a security council meeting.
- The opposition denies planning riots and accuses Fico of suffering from illusions.
- Slovak government is bracing for possible protests by discussing preventive measures and involving security forces.
- Fico accused the opposition of aiming to incite a 'Slovak Maidan' and planning to destabilize the country.
- The situation highlights the tensions in Slovak politics with concerns about democratic processes and potential unrest.
Fico was afraid of the Slovak Maidan
It is noted that President Peter Pellegrini and the leadership of the parliament will be present at the Security Council meeting.
According to Fico, the opposition does not want to participate in fair political competition, and there is allegedly a "group of experts" in Slovakia that participated in the Ukrainian Maidan and "events in Georgia."
The Slovak Prime Minister added that security forces will be involved in the event of protests.
The head of the Slovak government stressed that "all television stations in the world" will broadcast "police intervention" when "mass protests and a seizure of power" begin after that.
Fico also noted that the Security Council will take "preventive measures to prevent escalation", in particular, they will introduce security for government buildings.
Fico accused Slovakia's opposition of calling for Maidan
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 21 that opposition parties were allegedly planning to organize riots and occupy government buildings.
According to him, the Slovak Information Service (SIS) received data about an operation to destabilize the country.
At the same time, Fico refused to disclose the details of the report.
I am not authorized to publish names or any information from the report.
At the same time, the opposition denies preparing riots.
He was also confused by Fico's use of the word "Maidan" in reference to the events in Ukraine. Šimečka noted that the politician should "weigh his words," as people died during the Maidan protests.
