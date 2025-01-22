Fico dreamed of mass protests and a seizure of power in Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is calling a security council meeting on January 23, allegedly due to reports from the country's intelligence service about upcoming "mass protests" and a "seizure of power."

Fico was afraid of the Slovak Maidan

It is noted that President Peter Pellegrini and the leadership of the parliament will be present at the Security Council meeting.

According to Fico, the opposition does not want to participate in fair political competition, and there is allegedly a "group of experts" in Slovakia that participated in the Ukrainian Maidan and "events in Georgia."

The Slovak Prime Minister added that security forces will be involved in the event of protests.

In a normal democratic state governed by the rule of law, the security forces will intervene because this is a violation of the law, even in some cases a violation of criminal law. The forces designated for this purpose will arrive and, of course, they will begin to restore order. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

The head of the Slovak government stressed that "all television stations in the world" will broadcast "police intervention" when "mass protests and a seizure of power" begin after that.

Fico also noted that the Security Council will take "preventive measures to prevent escalation", in particular, they will introduce security for government buildings.

Fico accused Slovakia's opposition of calling for Maidan

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 21 that opposition parties were allegedly planning to organize riots and occupy government buildings.

According to him, the Slovak Information Service (SIS) received data about an operation to destabilize the country.

Thus, at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, Fico said that the Slovak opposition "really wants" to call for Maidan, planning to use the moment after the next parliamentary elections to do so. Share

At the same time, Fico refused to disclose the details of the report.

I am not authorized to publish names or any information from the report.

At the same time, the opposition denies preparing riots.

"I'm afraid that the prime minister suffers from certain illusions. He sees things that don't exist. I don't know how else to explain it, but this is my impression from what I heard," said Michal Šimečka, head of the opposition movement Progressive Slovakia. Share

He was also confused by Fico's use of the word "Maidan" in reference to the events in Ukraine. Šimečka noted that the politician should "weigh his words," as people died during the Maidan protests.