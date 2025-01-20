Over 150 Slovak psychiatrists call on Fico to resign
Category
Politics
Publication date

Over 150 Slovak psychiatrists call on Fico to resign

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

In Slovakia, at least 155 psychiatrists have signed an open letter to the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling for his resignation due to his aggressive and polarizing rhetoric and foreign policy stance that contradicts EU and NATO policies.

Points of attention

  • Over 150 Slovak psychiatrists are calling for Prime Minister Fico's resignation, citing concerns over his authoritarian behavior and manipulation of facts.
  • The psychiatrists are critical of Fico's foreign policy actions that contradict EU and NATO standards, particularly regarding Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.
  • Experts and the public in Slovakia are increasingly dissatisfied with Fico's leadership, leading to calls for his departure from high-level politics.
  • Fico has retaliated against the psychiatrists' letter, accusing them of political manipulation and aligning with anti-democratic forces in the country.
  • The controversy highlights the growing tensions in Slovak politics, where Fico's relations with international partners and handling of domestic issues are under scrutiny.

Slovak psychiatrists suggest Fico resign

We hope for your ability to introspect and the opportunity to correct your political behavior, including considering the issue of leaving high-level politics, the letter says.

According to psychiatrists, Fico's current behavior is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the Slovak population, prompting more and more people to consider leaving the country.

They accused him of authoritarianism, manipulation of facts, lies, and attacks on journalists, members of the public, and political opponents.

Experts also pointed to his foreign policy initiatives, which often directly contradict those of the EU and NATO. In particular, according to them, in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, Fico does not understand who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

It is noted that Fico's position on Russia is becoming increasingly problematic, especially after he visited illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened Ukraine for cutting off gas transit.

Fico attacks Slovak psychiatrists with accusations

Fico, in his response to this letter, stated that its initiators were "grossly abusing their profession for political purposes."

He said they "joined that side of the Slovak political scene that rejects the fundamental democratic basis, that is, the results of free parliamentary elections."

I do not doubt for a second that you will support the opposition's attempt to create a "Slovak Maidan", which the Slovak opposition, with the full support of foreign-funded NGOs and anti-Slovak media, is working hard on.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Fico complained to Olaf Scholz about Zelensky, who did not respond to an invitation to meet in Davos and threatened "measures" if Russian gas supplies were not restored.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico seeks meeting with Zelensky "in the near future"
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico insists on meeting with Zelenskyy — when now
Robert Fico
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They kissed Zelensky's ring. Fico spoke about a coup d'état
Fico outraged by the actions of Slovak oppositionists

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?