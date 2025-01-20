In Slovakia, at least 155 psychiatrists have signed an open letter to the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling for his resignation due to his aggressive and polarizing rhetoric and foreign policy stance that contradicts EU and NATO policies.

Slovak psychiatrists suggest Fico resign

We hope for your ability to introspect and the opportunity to correct your political behavior, including considering the issue of leaving high-level politics, the letter says.

According to psychiatrists, Fico's current behavior is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the Slovak population, prompting more and more people to consider leaving the country.

They accused him of authoritarianism, manipulation of facts, lies, and attacks on journalists, members of the public, and political opponents. Share

Experts also pointed to his foreign policy initiatives, which often directly contradict those of the EU and NATO. In particular, according to them, in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, Fico does not understand who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

It is noted that Fico's position on Russia is becoming increasingly problematic, especially after he visited illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened Ukraine for cutting off gas transit.

Fico attacks Slovak psychiatrists with accusations

Fico, in his response to this letter, stated that its initiators were "grossly abusing their profession for political purposes."

He said they "joined that side of the Slovak political scene that rejects the fundamental democratic basis, that is, the results of free parliamentary elections."

I do not doubt for a second that you will support the opposition's attempt to create a "Slovak Maidan", which the Slovak opposition, with the full support of foreign-funded NGOs and anti-Slovak media, is working hard on. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Fico complained to Olaf Scholz about Zelensky, who did not respond to an invitation to meet in Davos and threatened "measures" if Russian gas supplies were not restored.