Fico seeks meeting with Zelensky "in the near future"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, according to Fico's statement.

Fico is once again dreaming of meeting with the President of Ukraine

Earlier, the prime minister proposed holding a meeting on the restoration of gas transit through Ukraine in Slovakia, then Zelensky invited Fico to come to Kyiv on Friday.

"We are looking for another date, which should be in the coming days," Fico replied to a journalist's question on this matter during his visit to eastern Slovakia, without providing additional details. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico's threats to Ukraine

After Ukraine's decision not to continue the transit of Russian gas through its territory after the expiration of the relevant contract with the Russian side, Fico sharply criticized Zelensky in particular and, for example, accused him of sabotage.

He claimed that Slovakia would lose about half a billion euros (12.6 billion Czech crowns) in gas transit revenue due to Kyiv's decision. He also threatened Ukraine with retaliatory measures, including cutting off electricity supplies. Share

In turn, the President of Ukraine accused Fico of opening a second energy front against Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.