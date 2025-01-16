Fico seeks meeting with Zelensky "in the near future"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, according to Fico's statement.
Fico is once again dreaming of meeting with the President of Ukraine
Earlier, the prime minister proposed holding a meeting on the restoration of gas transit through Ukraine in Slovakia, then Zelensky invited Fico to come to Kyiv on Friday.
Fico's threats to Ukraine
After Ukraine's decision not to continue the transit of Russian gas through its territory after the expiration of the relevant contract with the Russian side, Fico sharply criticized Zelensky in particular and, for example, accused him of sabotage.
In turn, the President of Ukraine accused Fico of opening a second energy front against Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the past, Slovakia has relied on Russian gas supplies. In recent days, Slovakia's largest gas supplier, SPP, said it was preparing to stop transporting raw materials through Ukraine and would guarantee gas supplies throughout this year. However, SPP believes that purchasing gas from other sources will be more expensive, mainly due to the cost of transporting it to Slovakia.
