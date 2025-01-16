Fico seeks meeting with Zelensky "in the near future"
Fico seeks meeting with Zelensky "in the near future"

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  Irozhlas

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, according to Fico's statement.

Points of attention

  • Fico is trying to organize a meeting with Zelensky to discuss the resumption of gas transit through Ukraine
  • Slovak Prime Minister Threatens Ukraine Over Gas Transportation Decision
  • Slovakia is preparing to stop transporting gas through Ukraine and is looking for alternative sources of supply
  • The President of Ukraine believes that Fico's actions are the opening of a second energy front against Ukraine
  • The tense situation between the countries could lead to serious consequences in the field of gas and electricity supply

Fico is once again dreaming of meeting with the President of Ukraine

Earlier, the prime minister proposed holding a meeting on the restoration of gas transit through Ukraine in Slovakia, then Zelensky invited Fico to come to Kyiv on Friday.

"We are looking for another date, which should be in the coming days," Fico replied to a journalist's question on this matter during his visit to eastern Slovakia, without providing additional details.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico's threats to Ukraine

After Ukraine's decision not to continue the transit of Russian gas through its territory after the expiration of the relevant contract with the Russian side, Fico sharply criticized Zelensky in particular and, for example, accused him of sabotage.

He claimed that Slovakia would lose about half a billion euros (12.6 billion Czech crowns) in gas transit revenue due to Kyiv's decision. He also threatened Ukraine with retaliatory measures, including cutting off electricity supplies.

In turn, the President of Ukraine accused Fico of opening a second energy front against Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the past, Slovakia has relied on Russian gas supplies. In recent days, Slovakia's largest gas supplier, SPP, said it was preparing to stop transporting raw materials through Ukraine and would guarantee gas supplies throughout this year. However, SPP believes that purchasing gas from other sources will be more expensive, mainly due to the cost of transporting it to Slovakia.

