Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented for the first time on the offensive accusations of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and also emphasized that he refused the assistance offered by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy responded to Fico's reproaches

It's a good thing that Slovak Prime Minister Fico has already returned from his vacation in a luxury hotel in Vietnam and is in Bratislava. It must be difficult for him personally — instead of getting ready, he is now trying to correct his own mistakes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, Robert Fico's obvious mistake is that he expected to "infinitely maintain shadowy schemes" of cooperation with Russia.

Moreover, the Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv offered assistance to the people of Slovakia during the period of adaptation to the lack of gas transit from Russia, but Fico himself arrogantly refused.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia did not even want to listen to the warning from official Brussels.

"But the problem is precisely that he bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe, and not on common sense. It was his losing bet from the beginning," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Photo: screenshot

Fico shamelessly tried to humiliate Zelensky again

On January 11, Slovak leader Robert Fico began cynically lying that President Volodymyr Zelensky was allegedly traveling around Europe and "begging" and "blackmailing others."

His baseless accusations were made during a parliamentary committee meeting.

What is important to understand is that it was called by the opposition, which demanded explanations from Fico regarding his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"He (Zelensky — ed.) walks around Europe, just begging and blackmailing others, asking for money. This just has to stop," the Prime Minister of Slovakia shamelessly lied. Share

What is important to understand is that Robert Fico is a pro-Russian politician and has never hidden it.