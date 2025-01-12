Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented for the first time on the offensive accusations of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and also emphasized that he refused the assistance offered by Ukraine.
- The President of Ukraine criticized Fico's baseless accusations.
- The pro-Russian politician openly collaborates with dictator Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy responded to Fico's reproaches
As the head of state noted, Robert Fico's obvious mistake is that he expected to "infinitely maintain shadowy schemes" of cooperation with Russia.
Moreover, the Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv offered assistance to the people of Slovakia during the period of adaptation to the lack of gas transit from Russia, but Fico himself arrogantly refused.
The Prime Minister of Slovakia did not even want to listen to the warning from official Brussels.
Fico shamelessly tried to humiliate Zelensky again
On January 11, Slovak leader Robert Fico began cynically lying that President Volodymyr Zelensky was allegedly traveling around Europe and "begging" and "blackmailing others."
His baseless accusations were made during a parliamentary committee meeting.
What is important to understand is that it was called by the opposition, which demanded explanations from Fico regarding his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
What is important to understand is that Robert Fico is a pro-Russian politician and has never hidden it.
