Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. According to journalists, Poland is ready to make up the difference with its own supplies.

Poland is ready to come to Ukraine's aid

The editorial office of the publication learned that it is not a problem for official Warsaw to increase domestic electricity production to supply Ukraine with as much as it will need in the event of a stoppage of supplies from Slovakia.

What is important to understand is that Poland's promises came against the backdrop of an aggravation of the conflict between Kyiv and Bratislava over the halting of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Journalists point out that even at the end of the third year of a full-scale war, Robert Fico's team cannot give up cheap Russian gas.

Against this background, it actually undermines the European Union's desire to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources.

The European Commission, which helped broker transit agreements between Kyiv and Moscow before the war, has distanced itself from the current situation. It emphasizes that the region's gas reserves are high, so Slovakia has alternative sources of gas besides Russia. Share

Zelenskyy warned about Putin and Fico's plan

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on December 28, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed Slovak leader Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, this is the only meaning of Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network.

Ukraine's need to import electricity arose only because of Russia's occupation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the targeted destruction by Russian missiles and "shaheeds" of a significant part of Ukrainian thermal and hydropower generation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also recalled that thanks to the heroic work of Ukrainian energy workers and life-saving cooperation with the EU, the USA, Britain, Norway, Japan and allies, a blackout was prevented in Ukraine.