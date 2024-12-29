Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. According to journalists, Poland is ready to make up the difference with its own supplies.
Points of attention
- Poland is ready to compensate for Ukraine's losses in electricity and ensure the necessary volume of supplies.
- In fact, Putin and Fico want to open a second energy front against Ukraine.
Poland is ready to come to Ukraine's aid
The editorial office of the publication learned that it is not a problem for official Warsaw to increase domestic electricity production to supply Ukraine with as much as it will need in the event of a stoppage of supplies from Slovakia.
What is important to understand is that Poland's promises came against the backdrop of an aggravation of the conflict between Kyiv and Bratislava over the halting of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.
Journalists point out that even at the end of the third year of a full-scale war, Robert Fico's team cannot give up cheap Russian gas.
Against this background, it actually undermines the European Union's desire to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources.
Zelenskyy warned about Putin and Fico's plan
As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on December 28, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed Slovak leader Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine.
According to the head of state, this is the only meaning of Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network.
He also recalled that thanks to the heroic work of Ukrainian energy workers and life-saving cooperation with the EU, the USA, Britain, Norway, Japan and allies, a blackout was prevented in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-