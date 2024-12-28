Energy blackmail. Ukraine appeals to the European Commission regarding Fico's threats

Slovakia is part of the single European energy market. Therefore, Ukraine calls on the European Commission to respond to the blackmail of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico regarding the termination of electricity supplies.

Ukraine complained to the European Commission about Fico's statements

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reminded Fico that Slovakia's supply of critical volumes of electricity to Ukraine is not charity, and Ukraine pays a lot of money for it.

The agency emphasizes that Ukraine has always been self-sufficient in electricity production, but now it is sometimes forced to import it. The reason for this is only Russian crimes - the occupation of the Zapadnaya NPP, constant and targeted missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, the power system, generation facilities and distribution networks.

By making absurd threats to cut off Ukraine's electricity, which it buys rather than receives as a gift, Prime Minister Robert Fico is effectively siding with the Russian dictator. These are currently the only two figures in the world who threaten to leave Ukrainians without electricity in the winter.

The Foreign Ministry adds that the joint work of Fico and Putin is also indicated by the actual admission by the Prime Minister of Slovakia of the desire to oust American and other energy sources from the European market in the interests of maintaining dependence on Russia.

Ukraine, in turn, asks the European Commission to respond to Fico's threats.

We remind you that Slovakia is part of the single European energy market and must adhere to common European rules. We call on the European Commission, in cooperation with ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity - ed.), to respond to Slovakia's threats of arbitrary decisions.

Fico's energy blackmail: what is known

On December 27, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he might cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. He made the statement in response to Ukraine's refusal to continue transit of Russian gas, on which Slovakia depends.

In December, Fico traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, this did not change the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Fico's blackmail. He reminded that Ukraine pays Slovakia for electricity imports. In addition, the president indicated that the Slovak Prime Minister's actions may be dictated by orders from Moscow.