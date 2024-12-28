Energy blackmail. Ukraine appeals to the European Commission regarding Fico's threats

Slovakia is part of the single European energy market. Therefore, Ukraine calls on the European Commission to respond to the blackmail of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico regarding the termination of electricity supplies.
Points of attention
- Ukraine accuses Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of energy blackmail over threats to halt electricity supplies amid tensions over Russian gas transit.
- The dispute underscores the complexities of Ukraine's dependence on energy imports and the need for European Commission intervention to protect interests.
- Slovakia's role in the single European energy market adds a layer of complexity, requiring adherence to common European rules and regulations.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry links Fico's actions to Russia's influence, highlighting concerns about maintaining energy independence and security.
- The call for European Commission intervention aims to address Fico's threats and ensure fair treatment in energy trade within the European market.
Ukraine complained to the European Commission about Fico's statements
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reminded Fico that Slovakia's supply of critical volumes of electricity to Ukraine is not charity, and Ukraine pays a lot of money for it.
The agency emphasizes that Ukraine has always been self-sufficient in electricity production, but now it is sometimes forced to import it. The reason for this is only Russian crimes - the occupation of the Zapadnaya NPP, constant and targeted missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, the power system, generation facilities and distribution networks.
The Foreign Ministry adds that the joint work of Fico and Putin is also indicated by the actual admission by the Prime Minister of Slovakia of the desire to oust American and other energy sources from the European market in the interests of maintaining dependence on Russia.
Ukraine, in turn, asks the European Commission to respond to Fico's threats.
We remind you that Slovakia is part of the single European energy market and must adhere to common European rules. We call on the European Commission, in cooperation with ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity - ed.), to respond to Slovakia's threats of arbitrary decisions.
Fico's energy blackmail: what is known
On December 27, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he might cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. He made the statement in response to Ukraine's refusal to continue transit of Russian gas, on which Slovakia depends.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Fico's blackmail. He reminded that Ukraine pays Slovakia for electricity imports. In addition, the president indicated that the Slovak Prime Minister's actions may be dictated by orders from Moscow.
