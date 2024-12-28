The second front against Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the plan of Putin and Fico

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appears to have instructed Slovak leader Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine, the head of state has warned Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin and his allies are increasing pressure on Ukraine

According to Zelensky, this is the only meaning of Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter amid Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network.

Ukraine's need to import electricity arose only because of Russia's occupation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the targeted destruction by Russian missiles and "shaheeds" of a significant part of Ukrainian thermal and hydropower generation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also emphasized that thanks to the heroic work of Ukrainian energy workers and life-saving cooperation with the EU, the USA, Britain, Norway, Japan, and allies, a blackout was prevented in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Fico is now also dragging Slovakia into Russia's efforts to hurt Ukrainians.

Zelensky publicly reprimanded the Slovak Prime Minister

We remind Fico that, first, supporting criminal Russian aggression is completely immoral. Second, Fico's short-sighted policies have already left the people of Slovakia without compensation for the loss of Russian gas transit, and may also leave the people of Slovakia without at least $200 million more annually. Share

We cannot ignore the fact that it would be more beneficial for everyone in Europe, and in particular for the people of Slovakia, to cooperate with our neighbors and the EU to increase the supply of energy resources to Europe.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that Slovakia's share in electricity imports to Ukraine is about 19%.

Currently, the Ukrainian authorities have done everything possible to maintain the necessary amount of electricity supply.