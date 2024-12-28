The second front against Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the plan of Putin and Fico

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appears to have instructed Slovak leader Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine, the head of state has warned Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Putin and Fico want to harm Ukraine at the expense of the interests of the Slovak people.
- Pressure on Ukraine is increasing due to threats to cut off emergency electricity supplies.
- The joint work of Ukrainian energy professionals and international assistance makes it possible to avoid a blackout in Ukraine.
Putin and his allies are increasing pressure on Ukraine
According to Zelensky, this is the only meaning of Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter amid Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network.
The Head of State also emphasized that thanks to the heroic work of Ukrainian energy workers and life-saving cooperation with the EU, the USA, Britain, Norway, Japan, and allies, a blackout was prevented in Ukraine.
According to Zelensky, Fico is now also dragging Slovakia into Russia's efforts to hurt Ukrainians.
Zelensky publicly reprimanded the Slovak Prime Minister
We cannot ignore the fact that it would be more beneficial for everyone in Europe, and in particular for the people of Slovakia, to cooperate with our neighbors and the EU to increase the supply of energy resources to Europe.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that Slovakia's share in electricity imports to Ukraine is about 19%.
Currently, the Ukrainian authorities have done everything possible to maintain the necessary amount of electricity supply.
