Ending the War. What Fico Secretly Offered to Putin
Source:  online.ua

The Slovak government has admitted that the country's leader, Robert Fico, suggested to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he hold a new Ukrainian "peace summit."

Points of attention

  • Slovakia claims that it is ready to actively support the establishment of a peace process between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Bratislava views Putin's statement about holding part of the peace talks in Slovakia as a positive signal for ending the war.
  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet announced his attitude to such an idea.

What Slovakia has planned

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of Slovak diplomacy, Juraj Blanar, STVR writes.

According to him, official Bratislava "is ready to actively promote the peace process between Russia and Ukraine."

The diplomat also began to assert that Slovakia consistently advocates peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives.

That is why I also attended the peace summit in Switzerland this year. All participants agreed with what our government stands for, that further peace negotiations should take place with the participation of all parties, including Russia.

Juraj Blanar

Juraj Blanar

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia

The head of the diplomatic service also assured that preparations for the second summit will take place at various levels.

How Putin reacted to Slovakia's proposals

What is important to understand is that official Bratislava has emphasized many times that it offers its platform for such negotiations.

Juraj Blanar added that in this context, his country views the statements of dictator Putin, who acknowledged that part of the peace talks could be held in Slovakia, as "a positive signal for the earliest possible end to this war, bloodshed and destruction."

As the diplomat notes, the Slovak government also informed its Ukrainian partners about this possibility during a joint intergovernmental meeting in Uzhhorod in early October.

It has not yet been reported how Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky feels about such an idea.

