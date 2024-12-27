The Slovak government has admitted that the country's leader, Robert Fico, suggested to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he hold a new Ukrainian "peace summit."
What Slovakia has planned
The statement on this occasion was made by the head of Slovak diplomacy, Juraj Blanar, STVR writes.
According to him, official Bratislava "is ready to actively promote the peace process between Russia and Ukraine."
The diplomat also began to assert that Slovakia consistently advocates peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives.
The head of the diplomatic service also assured that preparations for the second summit will take place at various levels.
How Putin reacted to Slovakia's proposals
What is important to understand is that official Bratislava has emphasized many times that it offers its platform for such negotiations.
Juraj Blanar added that in this context, his country views the statements of dictator Putin, who acknowledged that part of the peace talks could be held in Slovakia, as "a positive signal for the earliest possible end to this war, bloodshed and destruction."
As the diplomat notes, the Slovak government also informed its Ukrainian partners about this possibility during a joint intergovernmental meeting in Uzhhorod in early October.
It has not yet been reported how Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky feels about such an idea.
