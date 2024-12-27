American analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has brazenly rejected a proposal being developed by the team of future US President Donald Trump regarding a possible peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin is not going to accept Trump's conditions

As the Institute for the Study of War notes, the illegitimate Russian president publicly rejected the proposal that the Trump team was considering.

It is about postponing Ukraine's membership in NATO for at least ten years as a condition for ending the war in Ukraine.

As you know, Putin stated this on December 26, answering questions from Russian propagandists.

The Russian dictator began to cynically claim that it did not matter whether Ukraine would join NATO "today, tomorrow, or in 10 years."

Putin's statement on December 26 is part of a series of comments he has made recently, reaffirming his refusal to consider compromises on his demands for late 2021-early 2022. Share

As American analysts note, these Kremlin demands include:

forcing Ukraine to become a permanently neutral state that will never join NATO; introduction of strict restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian army; removal of the Ukrainian government.

Putin turned to Trump with his first proposal

Recently, the future head of the White House reported that Putin had invited him to meet to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump made this statement during a conference in Arizona.

Including foreign policy, crazy wars, which was one of the things I want to do and quickly, and President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for that, but we have to end this war, this war is terrible in that the soldiers, the number of soldiers who are dying is increasing. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, Donald Trump reiterated that if he had been president, this war would never have started.