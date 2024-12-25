What to expect from Putin before Trump returns — expert's forecast

In the next few weeks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may significantly intensify hybrid operations, warned Yevhen Sasko, former deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and former head of the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Even if negotiations between Putin and Trump take place, this will not change the Russian dictator's plans to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and beyond.
- The Kremlin plans to conduct hybrid operations in three directions at once.
Russia has forces at the front, but not for operational breakthroughs
According to the expert, even before returning to the White House, Donald Trump may talk to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
However, even if such negotiations take place, this will not change Putin's plans and intentions to actively destabilize the situation in Ukraine and on the international stage.
Yevhen Sasko predicts that the Kremlin will conduct hybrid operations in three directions at once:
the world community,
own population,
the people of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Moscow does not abandon attempts to undermine the unity of the world community in support of Ukraine, and also actively promotes its own geopolitical interests.
Putin turned to Trump with his first proposal
According to the future US president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently invited him to meet to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
The Republican announced this during a conference in Arizona.
Moreover, the Republican traditionally rushed to assure that if he had been president, this war would never have started.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-