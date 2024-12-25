What to expect from Putin before Trump returns — expert's forecast

In the next few weeks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may significantly intensify hybrid operations, warned Yevhen Sasko, former deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and former head of the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has forces at the front, but not for operational breakthroughs

According to the expert, even before returning to the White House, Donald Trump may talk to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

However, even if such negotiations take place, this will not change Putin's plans and intentions to actively destabilize the situation in Ukraine and on the international stage.

Yevhen Sasko predicts that the Kremlin will conduct hybrid operations in three directions at once:

the world community,

own population,

the people of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Moscow does not abandon attempts to undermine the unity of the world community in support of Ukraine, and also actively promotes its own geopolitical interests.

As for hybrid operations aimed at the own population, this is about supporting the dictatorship, zombification, and justifying the war against Ukraine. The enemy is also waging and will continue to wage its hybrid war on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, this is manifested in the setting fire to military vehicles. Share

Putin turned to Trump with his first proposal

According to the future US president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently invited him to meet to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Republican announced this during a conference in Arizona.

Including foreign policy, crazy wars, which was one of the things I want to do and quickly, and President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for that, but we have to end this war, this war is terrible in that the soldiers, the number of soldiers who are dying is increasing. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, the Republican traditionally rushed to assure that if he had been president, this war would never have started.