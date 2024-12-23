The Kremlin reacted for the first time to Trump's statement about meeting with Putin
The Kremlin reacted for the first time to Trump's statement about meeting with Putin

Moscow is not yet preparing for the Trump-Putin meeting
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there are no prerequisites yet for organizing a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and future US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Putin expressed his willingness to negotiate with the future US president, but there is a "but."
  • Donald Trump considers it important to end Russia's war against Ukraine and hopes to meet with Putin soon to discuss this topic.

Moscow is not yet preparing for the Trump-Putin meeting

"There have been no real impulses so far," said Dmitry Peskov, answering the question of whether there is a possibility of a meeting before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

According to the latter, there are no specifics or prerequisites for face-to-face contact yet.

What is important to understand is that on December 19, Russian dictator Putin stated that he had not spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump for four years, but was ready to meet.

At the same time, he made it clear that he expected the initiative for such contact to come from the future US president.

You said that we can offer, that I can offer to President-elect Trump when we meet with him. Well, first of all, I don't know when we will meet with him. Because he is not saying anything about it. I have not spoken to him at all in over four years. And I am ready for that, of course, at any time. I will be ready for the meeting.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

Trump spoke about Putin's proposal

According to the Republican leader, the illegitimate Russian president invited him to meet to discuss ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump announced this during a conference in Arizona.

Including foreign policy, crazy wars, which was one of the things I want to do and quickly, and President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for that, but we have to end this war, this war is terrible in that the soldiers, the number of soldiers who are dying is increasing.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

Moreover, the politician once again stated that if he had been president, this war would never have started.

