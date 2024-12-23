According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there are no prerequisites yet for organizing a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and future US President Donald Trump.
- Putin expressed his willingness to negotiate with the future US president, but there is a "but."
- Donald Trump considers it important to end Russia's war against Ukraine and hopes to meet with Putin soon to discuss this topic.
Moscow is not yet preparing for the Trump-Putin meeting
According to the latter, there are no specifics or prerequisites for face-to-face contact yet.
What is important to understand is that on December 19, Russian dictator Putin stated that he had not spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump for four years, but was ready to meet.
At the same time, he made it clear that he expected the initiative for such contact to come from the future US president.
Trump spoke about Putin's proposal
According to the Republican leader, the illegitimate Russian president invited him to meet to discuss ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Donald Trump announced this during a conference in Arizona.
Moreover, the politician once again stated that if he had been president, this war would never have started.
