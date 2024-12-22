Trump threatened to take away part of Panama's territory — what's happening?

Incoming White House President Donald Trump has accused Panama of charging excessive fees for using the Panama Canal, and has threatened to return the canal to US control.

Trump began to threaten Panama

What is important to understand is that the US largely built the canal and governed the area around the passage for decades.

However, a quarter of a century ago, the American government fully transferred control of the Canal to Panama after a period of joint administration.

Donald Trump believes that the fee charged by Panama "is absurd, especially given the extraordinary generosity that the United States has given to Panama."

If the principles, both moral and legal, of this generous gesture of donation are not respected, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full and without question. Donald Trump Future US President

The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 21, 2024

Trump rebuked China again

According to the future head of the White House, he will do everything possible to ensure that the channel does not fall into the "wrong hands."

Thus, Donald Trump hinted at China's potential influence on the passage, writing that the canal should not be under Beijing's control.

What is important to understand is that about 5% of the world's maritime traffic passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships traveling between Asia and the US East Coast to avoid the long, dangerous route around the southern tip of South America.

In 2023, the waterway received record revenues of almost $5 billion.

The main users of the channel are the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea.