Hungarian leader Viktor Orban voiced his version of why future US President Donald Trump was unable to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within a day, even though he constantly promised to do so.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban believes that Trump has not been able to stop the war because he has not yet returned to the White House.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he does not take Trump's promise to end the war "in 24 hours" literally.
- Despite this, he believes that the Republican will implement his plan as quickly as possible.
Orban continues to justify Trump
Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Hungary why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.
According to Viktor Orban, under US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.
That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."
How Zelensky assesses Trump's promises
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he never took Donald Trump's campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" literally.
Despite this, the head of state admits that Ukrainians now have hope, because the future head of the White House will act from the position of a "strong president."
According to the Ukrainian leader, Trump's words about the possibility of ending the war "in 24 hours" — "of course, this is not a question of him having to resolve this in 24 hours."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-