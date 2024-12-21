Why Trump didn't end the war "in 24 hours" — Orbán's explanation

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban voiced his version of why future US President Donald Trump was unable to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within a day, even though he constantly promised to do so.

Orban continues to justify Trump

Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Hungary why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.

According to Viktor Orban, under US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.

That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."

It is realistic that he will take effect within the first 24 hours of taking office. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

How Zelensky assesses Trump's promises

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he never took Donald Trump's campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" literally.

Despite this, the head of state admits that Ukrainians now have hope, because the future head of the White House will act from the position of a "strong president."

And that through this power — and Putin understands only power — that next to us, next to me, there will be a strong president of a strong country. And that we will achieve peace through this power. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Trump's words about the possibility of ending the war "in 24 hours" — "of course, this is not a question of him having to resolve this in 24 hours."