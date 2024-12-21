Why Trump didn't end the war "in 24 hours" — Orbán's explanation
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Trump didn't end the war "in 24 hours" — Orbán's explanation

Orban continues to justify Trump
Читати українською

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban voiced his version of why future US President Donald Trump was unable to stop Russia's war against Ukraine within a day, even though he constantly promised to do so.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban believes that Trump has not been able to stop the war because he has not yet returned to the White House.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he does not take Trump's promise to end the war "in 24 hours" literally.
  • Despite this, he believes that the Republican will implement his plan as quickly as possible.

Orban continues to justify Trump

Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Hungary why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.

According to Viktor Orban, under US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.

That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."

It is realistic that he will take effect within the first 24 hours of taking office.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

How Zelensky assesses Trump's promises

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he never took Donald Trump's campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" literally.

Despite this, the head of state admits that Ukrainians now have hope, because the future head of the White House will act from the position of a "strong president."

And that through this power — and Putin understands only power — that next to us, next to me, there will be a strong president of a strong country. And that we will achieve peace through this power.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Trump's words about the possibility of ending the war "in 24 hours" — "of course, this is not a question of him having to resolve this in 24 hours."

I understand his words that he (Trump. — Ed.) wants to do it (end the war in Ukraine. — Ed.) quickly. And it seems to me that it is important that it be faster, because every day we lose people.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin will get a "gingerbread man". How Trump will try to stop Russia
What to expect from Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Scholz held talks on Ukraine — what they decided
Details of the Trump-Sholz talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a secret promise to Europe regarding Ukraine
Trump is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?