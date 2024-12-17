Putin will get a "gingerbread man". How Trump will try to stop Russia

According to German analyst Uwe Forketter, the future US president will indeed do everything possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but his methods may not please either Kiev or Moscow.
- Trump probably won't want to provide military and financial support to Ukraine for years.
- Despite this, a “fundamental shift” in American policy towards Ukraine is expected after Trump returns to the White House.
What to expect from Trump
The expert predicted that the new head of the White House is not ready to provide military and financial support to Ukraine for years, as Joe Biden did and continues to do.
According to the analyst, one should not expect the war to end in 24 hours.
Despite this, immediately after Donald Trump returns to the White House, a "fundamental shift" will occur in American policy towards Ukraine.
What steps might the new US president take?
Uwe Forketter suggested that Putin's military defeat is not a priority for Trump.
Moreover, as is known, the future president has repeatedly made it clear that restoring Ukraine's legal borders is an understandable desire, but unattainable.
According to Forketter, Trump will first try to achieve a ceasefire.
It is likely that arms supplies to Ukraine will continue, but on condition that Kyiv enters into peace negotiations.
