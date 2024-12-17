Putin will get a "gingerbread man". How Trump will try to stop Russia
Putin will get a "gingerbread man". How Trump will try to stop Russia

What to expect from Trump
Читати українською
Source:  t-online

According to German analyst Uwe Forketter, the future US president will indeed do everything possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but his methods may not please either Kiev or Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Trump probably won't want to provide military and financial support to Ukraine for years.
  • Despite this, a “fundamental shift” in American policy towards Ukraine is expected after Trump returns to the White House.

What to expect from Trump

The expert predicted that the new head of the White House is not ready to provide military and financial support to Ukraine for years, as Joe Biden did and continues to do.

He himself has often ruled this out. Trump does not see serious harm to American interests in either Donbas or Crimea, Uwe Forketter emphasized.

According to the analyst, one should not expect the war to end in 24 hours.

Despite this, immediately after Donald Trump returns to the White House, a "fundamental shift" will occur in American policy towards Ukraine.

What steps might the new US president take?

Uwe Forketter suggested that Putin's military defeat is not a priority for Trump.

Moreover, as is known, the future president has repeatedly made it clear that restoring Ukraine's legal borders is an understandable desire, but unattainable.

"He does not believe that the free West will be able to be protected on the Ukrainian-Russian border. His big rival is not in Moscow, but in Beijing," the analyst added.

According to Forketter, Trump will first try to achieve a ceasefire.

It is likely that arms supplies to Ukraine will continue, but on condition that Kyiv enters into peace negotiations.

Putin will also receive a "garlic" — a promise that Ukraine will not become a NATO member in the long term, the expert predicts.

