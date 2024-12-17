Big problems. Putin has chosen a victim country for a new invasion
Big problems. Putin has chosen a victim country for a new invasion

Estonia may become Russia's new victim
Source:  The Telegraph

Estonian officials and foreign journalists have concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may order the start of a Russian war against Estonia if Ukraine is unable to win the war.

Points of attention

  • Estonia was under threat of a new invasion by Russia in the event of Ukraine's defeat.
  • Provocative actions by the Russian side on the border with Estonia are becoming increasingly frequent.
  • Putin makes no secret of his desire to regain control of the Estonian city of Narva.

Estonia may become Russia's new victim

The fact that on the border with Estonia, the Russian Federation makes it clear that the Baltic countries are under its sights and could be next is extremely telling.

In particular, we are talking about a scandalous case when the Russians demonstratively raised an airship with a half-swastika — the letter Z, which symbolizes the Russian Federation's bloody war against Ukraine.

According to the Director General of the Estonian Police, Egert Belichev, such provocations have been occurring more and more frequently recently.

"Two years ago we had 18 border incidents, and this year we have 96. We see constant attempts to destabilize the situation," he said.

Putin does not hide his plans

Just 3 years ago, the Russian dictator said that he would like to return the Estonian city of Narva, with a population of 50,000, which is located right on the border, to Moscow's control.

This provoked a wave of outrage in Estonia.

Today, the bridge crossing over the border river Narva on the Estonian side is protected by concrete pyramids, nicknamed "dragon's teeth." Travel between the two countries is severely restricted, with Estonia strongly recommending its citizens avoid all travel to Russia through the Narva border crossing.

The Estonian people are currently forced to live in fear, as they could become the next victim of the Putin regime.

We think about it all the time, our prime minister said that if Ukraine wins, we are safe, and if not, we have big problems. It's a scary thought.

