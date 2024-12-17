Estonian officials and foreign journalists have concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may order the start of a Russian war against Estonia if Ukraine is unable to win the war.
Estonia may become Russia's new victim
The fact that on the border with Estonia, the Russian Federation makes it clear that the Baltic countries are under its sights and could be next is extremely telling.
In particular, we are talking about a scandalous case when the Russians demonstratively raised an airship with a half-swastika — the letter Z, which symbolizes the Russian Federation's bloody war against Ukraine.
According to the Director General of the Estonian Police, Egert Belichev, such provocations have been occurring more and more frequently recently.
Putin does not hide his plans
Just 3 years ago, the Russian dictator said that he would like to return the Estonian city of Narva, with a population of 50,000, which is located right on the border, to Moscow's control.
This provoked a wave of outrage in Estonia.
The Estonian people are currently forced to live in fear, as they could become the next victim of the Putin regime.
