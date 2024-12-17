Stop it immediately. Tusk stood up for Ukraine on the international stage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the world to support Ukraine in returning to a just peace and stop speculating about its "possible defeat."

Tusk asks the world not to forget about Ukraine

The Polish politician made a statement on this matter during an official visit to Lviv.

According to him, in the future, Kyiv's allies will face "a great game for the future of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe."

Against this background, Donald Tusk decided to address the leaders of the Western world "from the heart."

We all, without exception, must support Ukraine at this time more than ever before, for the sake of the peace we all await — no one wants peace more than Ukraine, we know that; and in the EU, no one wants peace more than Poland, for similar reasons. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

In his opinion, such a peace will be possible only when it is just, and it will be just only when the entire Western world focuses its efforts on this.

"Immediately stop speculating from any capital in the world about the possible defeat of Ukraine, this has nothing to do with the facts," Donald Tusk emphasized. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is successfully deterring Russian aggression, "despite some scoundrels."

Tusk announced important events regarding Ukraine

The Prime Minister recently stated that landmark events regarding war and peace in Ukraine may occur during his country's presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to Donald Tusk, Poland's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special because it "comes at a special time."

Our priorities are not routine. We are waiting for, perhaps, landmark events regarding war and peace east of our border... What awaits us — and this is the task of the Polish presidency — is a profound adjustment of some European priorities. Some of them are already slowly ripening for this. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

He also stressed that the near future will also be the moment when "we will have to say loudly to Europe" that "the time has come for a full awakening."