Stop it immediately. Tusk stood up for Ukraine on the international stage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the world to support Ukraine in returning to a just peace and stop speculating about its "possible defeat."
Tusk asks the world not to forget about Ukraine
The Polish politician made a statement on this matter during an official visit to Lviv.
According to him, in the future, Kyiv's allies will face "a great game for the future of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe."
Against this background, Donald Tusk decided to address the leaders of the Western world "from the heart."
In his opinion, such a peace will be possible only when it is just, and it will be just only when the entire Western world focuses its efforts on this.
He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is successfully deterring Russian aggression, "despite some scoundrels."
Tusk announced important events regarding Ukraine
The Prime Minister recently stated that landmark events regarding war and peace in Ukraine may occur during his country's presidency of the Council of the EU.
According to Donald Tusk, Poland's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special because it "comes at a special time."
He also stressed that the near future will also be the moment when "we will have to say loudly to Europe" that "the time has come for a full awakening."
