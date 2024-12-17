The Russians have significantly increased the pressure. Where on the front is the escalation taking place?
The Russians have significantly increased the pressure. Where on the front is the escalation taking place?

Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi described in detail how events are developing on the front, including in the Kursk region, part of which is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers increased pressure in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Vremiv directions.
  • Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the designated lines and neutralizing enemy forces.
  • The Russian army is actively involving units from the DPRK in combat operations, but they are suffering significant losses.

The general made a statement on this matter during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

According to the commander-in-chief, Ukrainian defenders are currently conducting active combat operations on a front section with a total length of over 1,170 kilometers.

The situation on the Pokrovskoye and Kurakhivskoye directions remains extremely difficult.

The Russian occupiers have also significantly increased pressure in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Vremiv directions. For the third day, the enemy has been conducting intensive offensive operations in the Kursk region with the aim of pushing out units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Russian army is extremely actively involving units from the DPRK in combat operations.

What is important to understand is that the North Korean invaders have already suffered heavy losses.

Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are steadfastly holding the designated lines, destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

What the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says

During December 17, the number of combat clashes at the front increased to 88.

Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the Russian invaders from advancing deep into the country.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Vyntorivka, Petrushivka, Novodmytrivka, Popivka, Novodmytrivka in the Sumy region; Vidrozhdenivske in the Kharkiv region; Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 3 strikes with five KABs. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 29 enemy attacks today, and four clashes are ongoing so far.

