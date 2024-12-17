Representatives of the American authorities assure that official Washington was not warned in advance by Ukraine about the liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.

The United States commented on the bombing of a Russian general in Moscow

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke to reporters about this.

The insider stated that "the US did not know in advance about the operation" that resulted in the death of Igor Kirillov.

"We do not support or promote this kind of activity," he assured.

Recall that Igor Kirillov is a Russian military commander, Lieutenant General (2018), as well as the former Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

He is widely known for his active dissemination of disinformation about the presence of laboratories in Ukraine that are engaged in the development of biological weapons.

As is known, official Kyiv, Paris, Washington, and London called such accusations by the Russian Federation "blatantly false."

On December 16, 2024, the SBU initiated criminal prosecution in absentia against Kirillov on charges of “massive use of chemical weapons” during the Russian invasion of Ukraine “on the eastern and southern fronts.”

What is known about Kirillov's liquidation?

On December 17, unknown assailants blew up the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his assistant in Moscow.

Later, Ukrainian journalists learned that it was a successful operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The explosive device planted in the scooter went off when Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow — both died.

Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he was the one who gave the orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military, the report says.