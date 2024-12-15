The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, Tino Hrupalla, provoked a loud scandal by lying that Russia had already won the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The politician is a sympathizer of the Russian government and does not hide it.
- Khrupalla demands a review of Germany's NATO membership.
- The far-right party has little chance of forming a government due to the lack of support from other political forces in Germany.
Khrupalla continues to promote Kremlin narratives
In addition, he called on the team of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "finally get to the point of wanting to end the war."
Tino Hrupalla did not stop there and stated the need to reconsider Germany's membership in NATO.
In his opinion, within the framework of this alliance, Europe was allegedly "forced to implement America's interests."
The scandalous politician began to cynically claim that NATO is no longer a defense alliance.
Why Khrupalla's position is paradoxical
What is important to understand is that Khrupalla's statements run counter to the draft election program of the Alternative for Germany, which is planned to be adopted at the party conference next month.
The document states that for Germany, membership in NATO and the OSCE "remain key elements of our security strategy" until an "independent and effective European military alliance" is created.
According to the latest data, the far-right AfD is currently claiming about 18-19% of the vote ahead of the early Bundestag elections.
