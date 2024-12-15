Hungarian authorities are complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not agree to telephone talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the latter spoke again with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Hungary has once again invented claims against Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a new statement on this matter.

The odious diplomat once again recalled the proposal for a "ceasefire and mass prisoner exchange" that his country allegedly offered to Ukraine and Russia on the occasion of Christmas.

The head of the Hungarian diplomatic service claims that this is exactly the issue that Viktor Orban discussed during negotiations with the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Péter Szijjártó, official Budapest also proposed holding telephone talks between Viktor Orbán and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But he was refused, in a gesture that was completely unprecedented in diplomacy, in a somewhat tense and cultural manner, the Hungarian Foreign Minister complained. Share

Despite this, Szijjártó did not explain why Hungary informed Ukraine of its "truce" proposal after the fact, after a conversation with the Russian dictator.

What is known about the secret negotiations between Trump and Orbán

According to insiders in the new US president's entourage, after November 5, he had several telephone conversations with Orban that were not made public.

During these conversations, Donald Trump and Viktor Orban focused on the problem of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: x.com/PM_ViktorOrban)

At the same time, it became known that the Hungarian authorities were planning to resume their "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.

Details are currently unknown, but insiders say Orban will try to convey a message to Trump, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Let us recall that Viktor Orban is a sympathizer of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.