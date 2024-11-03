Europe will have to do it. Orban made a new statement regarding Ukraine
Europe will have to do it. Orban made a new statement regarding Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán began to scare the European Union with the return of Donald Trump to the White House. He believes that the EU will be forced to reconsider its support for Ukraine if the Republican wins.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban claims that Trump's victory could lead to a review of the EU's policy towards Ukraine.
  • He also added that Europe will be forced to adapt to the Republican's "peaceful" strategy.
  • The British company Focaldata decided to find out who will become the new president of the United States.

Orbán hints that the EU will be very difficult if Trump wins

According to Vladimir Putin's henchman, Europe is not capable of "carrying the burden of war alone."

He also predicted that Donald Trump would immediately start negotiations on a peaceful settlement for Ukraine.

In addition, Viktor Orbán added that Kamala Harris will not succeed in becoming the new president of the United States.

We (in Europe) must realize that if America has a president who stands for peace, which I not only believe, but also see the numbers in that direction, ... if what we expect happens and America starts speaking out for peace, then Europe will not be able to remain "pro-war," the head of the Hungarian government cynically stated.

According to Viktor Orban, Ukraine will be the main topic of meetings of European leaders in Budapest next week.

If the Americans move to peace, then we also need to adapt, and this is exactly what we will discuss in Budapest, — said Putin's henchman.

Who will be the new president of the USA?

The famous British sociological company Focaldata decided to find the answer to this question.

To this end, it used its own survey technology with a huge sample.

Her results indicate that currently Kamala Harris has more chances to become the new American leader.

Photo: screenshot

It is important to understand that 31,000 voters across the entire United States participated in the survey.

Combining the MRP poll with results from its large-scale online swing state poll, Focaldata estimates Harris is likely to win Michigan by nearly 5 points, Nevada by about 2 points, and narrowly in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Interestingly, earlier in this survey Trump was leading exclusively, but now the situation has changed dramatically.

