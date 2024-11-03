Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán began to scare the European Union with the return of Donald Trump to the White House. He believes that the EU will be forced to reconsider its support for Ukraine if the Republican wins.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban claims that Trump's victory could lead to a review of the EU's policy towards Ukraine.
- He also added that Europe will be forced to adapt to the Republican's "peaceful" strategy.
- The British company Focaldata decided to find out who will become the new president of the United States.
Orbán hints that the EU will be very difficult if Trump wins
According to Vladimir Putin's henchman, Europe is not capable of "carrying the burden of war alone."
He also predicted that Donald Trump would immediately start negotiations on a peaceful settlement for Ukraine.
In addition, Viktor Orbán added that Kamala Harris will not succeed in becoming the new president of the United States.
According to Viktor Orban, Ukraine will be the main topic of meetings of European leaders in Budapest next week.
Who will be the new president of the USA?
The famous British sociological company Focaldata decided to find the answer to this question.
To this end, it used its own survey technology with a huge sample.
Her results indicate that currently Kamala Harris has more chances to become the new American leader.
It is important to understand that 31,000 voters across the entire United States participated in the survey.
Interestingly, earlier in this survey Trump was leading exclusively, but now the situation has changed dramatically.
