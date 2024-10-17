Orban was afraid of Ukraine's Victory Plan. What does it offer instead?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scares him and called on the EU to negotiate with the Russian Federation.

Orban called on the EU for peace talks with Russia regarding Ukraine

He wrote about it on Facebook.

President Zelensky presented his Victory Plan. What was presented yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is more than frightening. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Then he spoke again about the EU's wrong strategy towards Ukraine and Russia.

I am one of those who call on the European Union to change its current strategy. The European Union entered this war with a poorly organized, poorly executed strategy built on the basis of poor calculations. Share

According to him, the EU should change its strategy of war to a strategy of peace, and for this the bloc should seek a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations.

Today, I am calling on the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France on behalf of the entire European Union to start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible in order to find a way out of this situation.

Orbán accused the European Parliament of propaganda and lies about Hungary

Orban did not hold back the words of irritation in his speech.

I would be happy to talk about the priorities of our presidency that I have presented, but I can tell that you are not interested. Rather, you organized a political intifada here (from the Arabic "rebellion" — ed.). All these left-wing lies about Hungary are pure propaganda. Share

He said that he was not surprised to hear this from MEPs, but the accusations of the president of the European Commission surprised him, since in his speech he deliberately did not emphasize the differences between Hungary and Brussels.