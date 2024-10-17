Orban was afraid of Ukraine's Victory Plan. What does it offer instead?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scares him and called on the EU to negotiate with the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban voiced his apprehensions about Ukraine's Victory Plan and urged the EU to engage in negotiations with Russia instead of escalating conflicts.
- Orban emphasized the importance of changing the EU's strategy towards Ukraine and Russia in order to achieve peace in the region.
- The Hungarian Prime Minister called for peace talks with Russia involving Germany and France to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Orban accused the European Parliament of propaganda and highlighted the need for the EU to shift from a strategy of war to a strategy of peace through ceasefire and negotiations.
- Orban's speech underscored his dissatisfaction with the current approach of the EU towards the conflict and his call for immediate actions towards finding a resolution.
Orban called on the EU for peace talks with Russia regarding Ukraine
He wrote about it on Facebook.
Then he spoke again about the EU's wrong strategy towards Ukraine and Russia.
According to him, the EU should change its strategy of war to a strategy of peace, and for this the bloc should seek a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations.
Today, I am calling on the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France on behalf of the entire European Union to start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible in order to find a way out of this situation.
Orbán accused the European Parliament of propaganda and lies about Hungary
Orban did not hold back the words of irritation in his speech.
He said that he was not surprised to hear this from MEPs, but the accusations of the president of the European Commission surprised him, since in his speech he deliberately did not emphasize the differences between Hungary and Brussels.
