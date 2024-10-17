Orban was afraid of Ukraine's Victory Plan. What does it offer instead?
Orban was afraid of Ukraine's Victory Plan. What does it offer instead?

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scares him and called on the EU to negotiate with the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban voiced his apprehensions about Ukraine's Victory Plan and urged the EU to engage in negotiations with Russia instead of escalating conflicts.
  • Orban emphasized the importance of changing the EU's strategy towards Ukraine and Russia in order to achieve peace in the region.
  • The Hungarian Prime Minister called for peace talks with Russia involving Germany and France to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • Orban accused the European Parliament of propaganda and highlighted the need for the EU to shift from a strategy of war to a strategy of peace through ceasefire and negotiations.
  • Orban's speech underscored his dissatisfaction with the current approach of the EU towards the conflict and his call for immediate actions towards finding a resolution.

Orban called on the EU for peace talks with Russia regarding Ukraine

He wrote about it on Facebook.

President Zelensky presented his Victory Plan. What was presented yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is more than frightening.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Then he spoke again about the EU's wrong strategy towards Ukraine and Russia.

I am one of those who call on the European Union to change its current strategy. The European Union entered this war with a poorly organized, poorly executed strategy built on the basis of poor calculations.

According to him, the EU should change its strategy of war to a strategy of peace, and for this the bloc should seek a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations.

Today, I am calling on the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France on behalf of the entire European Union to start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible in order to find a way out of this situation.

Orbán accused the European Parliament of propaganda and lies about Hungary

Orban did not hold back the words of irritation in his speech.

I would be happy to talk about the priorities of our presidency that I have presented, but I can tell that you are not interested. Rather, you organized a political intifada here (from the Arabic "rebellion" — ed.). All these left-wing lies about Hungary are pure propaganda.

He said that he was not surprised to hear this from MEPs, but the accusations of the president of the European Commission surprised him, since in his speech he deliberately did not emphasize the differences between Hungary and Brussels.

