Let's do it again. Orban publicly challenged the European Union
Let's do it again. Orban publicly challenged the European Union

Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union
Source:  Telex

The head of the government of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, lashed out at official Brussels with new high-profile accusations. It happened on the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban baselessly compared the EU to the communist regime of the 1950s.
  • Orbán sees a "threat" to Hungary's state independence from Brussels.
  • The leader of Hungary calls on Hungarians to fight against an "invented" enemy.

Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union

The Hungarian leader cynically began to compare the European Union with the communist regime that Hungarians fought in 1956.

Moreover, the odious politician lied that the bloc's pressure on Budapest is constantly increasing.

According to Viktor Orbán, the key lesson of the 1956 year for his people is that "we should fight for only one thing — for Hungary and Hungarian freedom."

The Prime Minister of Hungary also stated that the independent policy of his country is allegedly unacceptable to Brussels.

That is why Brussels wants to get rid of the national government of Hungary and impose its puppet government on it.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Orbán wants to turn the EU into an enemy in the eyes of Hungarians

According to the odious politician, as of today, the key question is whether we will obey the will of Brussels or respond like the Hungarians in 1956.

He also emphasized that the Hungarians, they say, have already "proved a hundred times" that they are not afraid of blackmail by the powerful of this world.

We know that they want to hand over our children to gender activists, Viktor Orban invents.

Moreover, the Hungarian leader added that in 1956 there was unity and will among the Hungarians, but the necessary strength was lacking. Today, there is strong national unity and will, which are accompanied by force. "

We will not allow Hungary to be made a puppet state, a vassal of Brussels again. They won't succeed, we Hungarians will do it again," Orbán declared with bravado.




The conflict between Orbán and the EU has significantly escalated

