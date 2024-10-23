The head of the government of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, lashed out at official Brussels with new high-profile accusations. It happened on the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban baselessly compared the EU to the communist regime of the 1950s.
- Orbán sees a "threat" to Hungary's state independence from Brussels.
- The leader of Hungary calls on Hungarians to fight against an "invented" enemy.
Orban continues to wage a "cold war" with the European Union
The Hungarian leader cynically began to compare the European Union with the communist regime that Hungarians fought in 1956.
Moreover, the odious politician lied that the bloc's pressure on Budapest is constantly increasing.
According to Viktor Orbán, the key lesson of the 1956 year for his people is that "we should fight for only one thing — for Hungary and Hungarian freedom."
The Prime Minister of Hungary also stated that the independent policy of his country is allegedly unacceptable to Brussels.
Orbán wants to turn the EU into an enemy in the eyes of Hungarians
According to the odious politician, as of today, the key question is whether we will obey the will of Brussels or respond like the Hungarians in 1956.
He also emphasized that the Hungarians, they say, have already "proved a hundred times" that they are not afraid of blackmail by the powerful of this world.
Moreover, the Hungarian leader added that in 1956 there was unity and will among the Hungarians, but the necessary strength was lacking. Today, there is strong national unity and will, which are accompanied by force. "
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-