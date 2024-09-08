Hungarian leader Viktor Orban announced that he intends to continue his so-called peacekeeping mission, within which he de facto promotes Putin's narratives regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Orban continues to interfere in the course of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
According to Putin's henchman, after his official visits to Ukraine and Russia, he sent the leaders of the European Union his "peace plan", which was later forced to be made public due to leaks in the mass media.
What's more, Viktor Orban also cynically added that his peacekeeping mission, "by the way, is not over."
This de facto means that the Hungarian leader has ignored calls from Ukraine and the European Union and will continue to promote the interests of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the international stage.
What is important to know about Viktor Orban's "peace mission".
Within its borders, the Hungarian leader made the first official visit to Ukraine in the last 15 years.
He held talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during which the parties discussed the path to de-escalation, as well as possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Immediately after that, the Prime Minister of Hungary went to Moscow, where he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Thus, he became the first European leader since April 2022 to visit the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
Official Brussels reacted harshly to Viktor Orbán's actions, threatening him and Hungary with serious consequences.
