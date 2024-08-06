Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is creating an opposition of far-right European politicians in the European Parliament, around his own Fidesz party.

The publication notes that the Hungarian Prime Minister's creation of an opposition force in the European Parliament, centered around his Fidesz party, undermines the efforts of other European politicians to isolate Orbán due to his scandalous actions and pro-Russian policy.

In particular, the new political force created by Orbán, which received the name "Patriots of Europe", has already become the third largest bloc in the European Parliament.

The success of Orbán's initiative is an outstanding achievement... The creation of the "Patriots" group demonstrates that Orbán is much less isolated than initially assumed and is capable of creating a coalition of like-minded people who share his strategic goal of creating a "Europe of nation states," the publication says.

Viktor Orban

It is emphasized that in the near future this political force will not be able to change the balance of power in the European Parliament or exert a significant influence on EU policy, as pro-European centrists retain a significant majority in Brussels.

Thus, the "Patriots" will remain in the opposition with limited opportunities to influence the EU legislative process. The size of the group will provide it with more funding, visibility and popularity in parliamentary sessions, but it will be denied any significant representation in the governing bodies of the parliament - such as committee chairs - the authors of the material explain.

How does the growing influence of Orban's new opposition force threaten EU policy?

However, journalists predict that in the future changes in the political balance of forces in the European Parliament will undergo changes and turn out to be serious.

Currently, the opposition force created by Orbán controls only one seat in the Council, and has indirect influence on two more seats, the Netherlands and Italy.

However, the number of representatives of the "Patriots" group in the Eurocouncil is likely to increase over time, as elections are expected to be held in Austria and the Czech Republic in the fall, where far-right parties may also come to power.