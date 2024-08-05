The pro-Russian prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, may very soon get a new ally in the EU with a similar political position.

What is known about the pro-Russian political forces in the EU that are loyal to Orbán

It is noted that while nationalist European politicians are leaning towards more moderate positions after the victory in the EU parliamentary elections, the leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, can become a powerful ally of Orbán.

Analysts emphasize that Kikl's FPO party has serious chances of winning the next parliamentary elections.

Herbert Kickle

In this case, it will become even more difficult for the EU to continue providing aid to Ukraine against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, as well as to resist Orban's scandalous actions.

Kikl openly and cynically stated that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was allegedly involved in inciting Russia's war against Ukraine.

He also supports Orban's position that Ukraine must stop resisting Russian armed aggression and agree to the Kremlin's demands.

In addition, Slovakia is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding the need for negotiations with Russia.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, also maintains friendly relations with Moscow, managed to end his country's aid to Ukraine, and opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

However, Fico did not join the alliance of Orban and Kikl.

What is known about the threat from the alliance of Orban and Kikl

If Kikl, following Orban's example, begins to block EU decisions regarding Ukraine, it will become much more difficult to bypass their veto.

I believe that it will be increasingly difficult to pass further sanctions. If there is an FPO government, it will not only be Orbán. And then Austria will become one of the potential countries that can impose a veto, - warns Paul Schmidt, head of the analytical center of the Austrian Society for European Politics. Share

The representatives of the Kikl party claim that they are the only ones who are serious about Austria's constitutionally guaranteed neutrality.

Many Austrians believe that avoiding any confrontations with major powers like Russia will keep them safe.

Polls show that a clear majority of voters want the country to remain neutral.

Therefore, Kikl is generally careful to state that his policy on Ukraine is about threats to Austria's neutrality, rather than directly praising Putin.