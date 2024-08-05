Orban may have a new ally in the EU
Orban may have a new ally in the EU

Viktor Orbán
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The pro-Russian prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, may very soon get a new ally in the EU with a similar political position.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orbán and Herbert Kickl forming a potential pro-Russian alliance may shift the balance of power in the EU towards a more Russia-friendly stance.
  • The alignment of party leaders like Orbán and Kickl on Ukraine and Russia issues could complicate decision-making processes and pose challenges for Ukrainian interests in the EU.
  • The possibility of Austria's neutrality being influenced by Kickl's pro-Russian stance raises concerns about the country's future role in EU decision-making and implications for Ukraine.
  • Potential veto power from an FPO government led by Kickl following Orbán's example could hinder the passage of sanctions and other EU decisions related to Ukraine.
  • Kickl's emphasis on Austria's neutrality resonates with a majority of voters, highlighting the delicate balance between maintaining neutrality and navigating relationships with major powers like Russia.

What is known about the pro-Russian political forces in the EU that are loyal to Orbán

It is noted that while nationalist European politicians are leaning towards more moderate positions after the victory in the EU parliamentary elections, the leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, can become a powerful ally of Orbán.

Analysts emphasize that Kikl's FPO party has serious chances of winning the next parliamentary elections.

Austrian politician Herbert Kickl is forming a pro-Russian alliance with Orban
Herbert Kickle

In this case, it will become even more difficult for the EU to continue providing aid to Ukraine against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, as well as to resist Orban's scandalous actions.

Kikl openly and cynically stated that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was allegedly involved in inciting Russia's war against Ukraine.

He also supports Orban's position that Ukraine must stop resisting Russian armed aggression and agree to the Kremlin's demands.

In addition, Slovakia is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding the need for negotiations with Russia.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, also maintains friendly relations with Moscow, managed to end his country's aid to Ukraine, and opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

However, Fico did not join the alliance of Orban and Kikl.

What is known about the threat from the alliance of Orban and Kikl

If Kikl, following Orban's example, begins to block EU decisions regarding Ukraine, it will become much more difficult to bypass their veto.

I believe that it will be increasingly difficult to pass further sanctions. If there is an FPO government, it will not only be Orbán. And then Austria will become one of the potential countries that can impose a veto, - warns Paul Schmidt, head of the analytical center of the Austrian Society for European Politics.

The representatives of the Kikl party claim that they are the only ones who are serious about Austria's constitutionally guaranteed neutrality.

Many Austrians believe that avoiding any confrontations with major powers like Russia will keep them safe.

Polls show that a clear majority of voters want the country to remain neutral.

Therefore, Kikl is generally careful to state that his policy on Ukraine is about threats to Austria's neutrality, rather than directly praising Putin.

