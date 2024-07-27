The strength of Ukraine exceeded all expectations — Orban
Source:  hvg.hu

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban unexpectedly announced that he considers Ukraine to be a strong state. Moreover, he added that the Ukrainian people "successfully and with unprecedented strength" oppose Russia.

  • Orban emphasized the importance of Ukraine's "new vocation".
  • Despite this, he expressed doubts about the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.
  • The leader of Hungary emphasizes the need to strengthen the European Union as an economic project, not a political one.

Orban publicly praised Ukraine

Prime Minister of Hungary

He also reminded that millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homeland, but those who remained to defend their country "are resisting successfully and with unprecedented strength."

Viktor Orban believes that due to the fact that Ukraine has found a vocation, it has discovered a new meaning of its existence.

Until now, they saw themselves as a collision zone, this is a withering state of mind, there is a feeling of helplessness. Now the perspective of belonging to the West has opened up, this has become a new mission that they have set for themselves, they want to be the new eastern border of the West, — the Hungarian Prime Minister voiced his opinion on this matter.

He also suggested that it gives strength to the Ukrainian nation.

Orban voiced a negative forecast regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

According to the Hungarian leader, Ukraine will not become a member of NATO or the EU because "we Europeans will not have enough money."

He also cynically added that as a result, Ukraine will simply become a buffer state with guarantees from the USA and Russia.

Moreover, Putin's henchman once again publicly criticized the European Union as a political entity.

Orbán continues to insist that the EU should be abandoned as a political project and strengthened as an economic project.

