Hungarian leader Viktor Orban unexpectedly announced that he considers Ukraine to be a strong state. Moreover, he added that the Ukrainian people "successfully and with unprecedented strength" oppose Russia.
Points of attention
- Orban emphasized the importance of Ukraine's "new vocation".
- Despite this, he expressed doubts about the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.
- The leader of Hungary emphasizes the need to strengthen the European Union as an economic project, not a political one.
Orban publicly praised Ukraine
He also reminded that millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homeland, but those who remained to defend their country "are resisting successfully and with unprecedented strength."
Viktor Orban believes that due to the fact that Ukraine has found a vocation, it has discovered a new meaning of its existence.
He also suggested that it gives strength to the Ukrainian nation.
Orban voiced a negative forecast regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO
According to the Hungarian leader, Ukraine will not become a member of NATO or the EU because "we Europeans will not have enough money."
He also cynically added that as a result, Ukraine will simply become a buffer state with guarantees from the USA and Russia.
Moreover, Putin's henchman once again publicly criticized the European Union as a political entity.
Orbán continues to insist that the EU should be abandoned as a political project and strengthened as an economic project.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-