On July 18, during a speech in the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow "nothing but a pacification mission."

The president of the European Commission and a candidate for re-election to this position, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasised that "Russia is betting that Europe and the West will become soft, and some in Europe will play along with it."

Two weeks ago, the European prime minister went to Moscow on a so-called peace mission. This mission was nothing but a peacemaking mission. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen noted that a few days after "Orban's peacekeeping visit", Russia struck the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

In her opinion, it was not a mistake but a message:

Our answer should be just as clear: no one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine, a just and lasting peace. [...] And Europe will be by Ukraine's side as long as it takes — that's our message. Share

What is known about Orbán's "peace tour"

On July 2, Viktor Orban came to Kyiv, where he held talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. During the meeting, Orban called the war an invasion of Russia but asked Zelenskyy for a ceasefire.

Already on July 5, Orban came to Moscow and met with the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. One of the key topics of the meeting was the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement". On July 8, Orbán came to China as part of his "peace mission".

On the same day, Zelenskyy said he did not know Orban would go to Moscow after Kyiv. He noted that Orban could not be a mediator on the issue of ending the war. This role can be played by the USA, China, and the collective EU, which are forces that are able to restrain Russia economically and militarily.